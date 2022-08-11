Kathryn Dennis Slams Madison LeCroy’s ‘Shade Tour’

Kathryn Dennis made a shady comment about her “Southern Charm” co-star, Madison LeCroy.

LeCroy was involved in a messy on and off relationship with Austen Kroll, which ended for good in December 2020, according to Us Weekly. Less than a year later, the South Carolina salon owner announced her engagement to her new love, Brett Randle.

While she’s engaged, LeCroy hasn’t been exactly welcoming to Kroll’s new girlfriend, Olivia Flowers. On the “Southern Charm” season 8 premiere, Flowers became annoyed that her first date with the brewery owner involved LeCroy, who showed up at the same party they were at.

“We shouldn’t be going on our first date and be talking about homegirl,” Flowers said on camera. Shortly after the episode aired, LeCroy posted a selfie to Instagram with the caption, “I’d rather be a homegirl than a homely girl.”

On an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” in August 2022, Flowers addressed LeCroy’s involvement in Kroll’s life, and it prompted Kathryn Dennis to throw major shade at their co-star.

Kathryn Dennis Referenced Madison LeCroy’s Past Scandal on WWHL

Flowers and Dennis were guests on the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, that aired on August 4, 2022. At one point, Flowers told host Andy Cohen that LeCroy continues to make her presence in Kroll’s life “known,” despite the fact that she is engaged to another man. After revealing that LeCroy recently texted Kroll late at night to suggest that they stop “fighting,” Flowers added, “Ok. Well, you’re the only one on your ‘shade tour.’”

“She’s been on a world tour since A-Rod came out,“ Dennis said of LeCroy.

On social media, fans reacted to Dennis’ shady comment.

“Damn Kathryn not holding back,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Love Kathryn she is so blunt and honest!!! The comment about Madison was epic!! About AROD was so spot on!!!“ another agreed.

“Kathryn is the best guest. She answers everything truthfully. She is a savage. She doesn’t care who’s gonna hear about it,” another added.

Madison LeCroy Made Headlines for Her Rumored Relationship With MLB Star Alex Rodriguez

In 2021, LeCroy was embroiled in a scandal when rumors surfaced that she was involved in an affair with a famous former MLB star. During the “Southern Charm” season 7 reunion, Craig Conover accused LeCroy of “flying around the country” and sleeping with “married men, ex-MLB players.” The Sewing Dow South owner claimed that LeCroy flew to Miami to hook up with a high-profile former pro baseball player, who was strongly believed to be Alex Rodriguez, aka A-Rod, according to Entertainment Tonight. Rodriguez was still engaged to Jennifer Lopez at the time.

In February 2021, LeCroy told Page Six that she “never met up” with Rodriguez in person, but she admitted to talking to him on the phone, and described him as “an acquaintance.” An insider told The Sun that Rodriguez had LeCroy sign an NDA when they first started “talking.”

Lopez ultimately ended her engagement to Rodriguez and got back together with her former boyfriend Ben Affleck, whom she has since married.

While LeCroy claimed she was ”innocent” regarding A-Rod, she jokingly took credit for the Ben and Jen reunion. “I say you’re welcome,” the “Southern Charm” star told US Weekly in June 2021. “I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that.”

