Kathryn Dennis Hit With Criticism in Latest Instagram Comments

A recent Instagram post from “Southern Charm” star Kathryn Dennis sparked some speculation from fans that she’d gotten some work done, specifically a Brazilian butt lift.

The Bravo star posted a photo with Katie Maniscalco on Instagram on March 17, writing as the caption, “Popped my hip out of place for this one with Gemma #thewireiscoming.” In the shot, Dennis sported a tight black dress with cutouts that showed off her curves. Here is the post:

Many Fans Commented Saying the Bravo Star Must Have Gotten a Brazilian Butt Lift

The comments on Dennis’ Instagram post were filled with fans wondering or assuming that she’d gotten a Brazilian butt lift. “Money will buy a butt..” one person wrote. “Yeah your butt got bigger,” someone else commented. “What the hell did you do to your a**,” someone asked. “BBL?” one comment asked. “100 percent,” one reply stated.

“Butt injections helped,” someone told the Bravo star. “Butt implants now? When is enough enough?” one fan criticized. “WTF happened to her butt?” someone asked. “Got booty injections now too ?” one person wrote in Dennis’ Instagram comments.

Several people also wondered if the mother of two had gotten work done in a Facebook thread showing the same photo. “Katherine got herself a booty,” someone commented. “can’t wait for the show to start.” “Oh wow that is for sure a BBL!” one person exclaimed. “braziiian butt lift!” another said. “Does wonders. Lol!”

Dennis has not responded to any of those comments. Heavy reached out to the Bravo star’s team but did not receive a response.

Dennis Has Gotten Some Cosmetic Work in the Past

Dennis has spoken about getting some work done in the past, namely in the fall of 2021 when she shared on her Instagram Stories that she was at the dermatologist getting lip and cheek fillers. In the Story, saved by Reality Blurb, her dermatologist said:

Today, we’re gonna be accenting [Kathryn’s] cheekbones. It looks really pretty in pictures when you have that really angular shape of your cheekbones. That Kate Moss 1990s model [look] that was so popular back in the day — we’re going to try to replicate that.

She also shared that she had some Coolsculpting sessions on her stomach, which is a fat-freezing contour treatment.

The mother of two is set to return for season 8 of “Southern Charm,” which has yet to receive an official premiere date. Bravo’s cast lineup shows that Dennis will be returning alongside fellow OGs Shep Rose and Craig Conover. They will be joined by returning stars Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte and John Pringle. Naomie Olindo is also set to make her return to the series, albeit in a “friend” role, Us Weekly reported.

Dennis split from her boyfriend Chleb Ravenell in the fall of 2021 after more than a year of dating, Page Six wrote. Reports were that filming for season 8 took place in the fall, so it’s quite possible that fans will see the split playing out on screen when the season airs.

