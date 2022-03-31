Bravo Star Confuses Fans With Post-Baby Body Photo

Kathryn Dennis posted a new photo to Instagram recently that got a lot of praise from fans for appearing to show off her body without filters but also confused others. The “Southern Charm” star, who will be returning for the show’s 8th season this year, posted a picture of herself at a restaurant in South Carolina called Saltwater Cowboys.

“Saltwater cowgirl,” she captioned the shot, along with the hashtag “post-baby body.” In the picture, she sported some high-waisted jeans, a pink cropped top and a blazer. Here is the photo:

As Bravo fans know, Dennis is a mother of two from her past relationship with Thomas Ravenel. Her daughter Kensington Calhoun recently celebrated her 8th birthday while her youngest, her son Saint Julien Rembert, is 6 years old.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dennis Received a Lot of Compliments and Love From Her Followers But Some Were Left Confused

Many fans praised Dennis for showing off her post-baby body without editing out her stretch marks. “I love that u can own ur mommy bod! You look AMAZING!,” someone wrote. “I LOVE how this is NOT photoshopped!!!,” someone else commented.

One comment stated, “Thanks for posting a real untouched pic!” Another commenter wrote, “Thank you for keeping it real for all us mommas out there.” Another complimented Dennis, “Thank you for not filtering!” One of the comments was, “I loooove that you didn’t photoshop your mom tum. killin it! #normalizenormalbodies.”

However, some people were left confused by Dennis’ use of the term “post-baby body” as it had been many years since her youngest was born. “Aren’t her kids like 6 and 8?,” someone asked. “It’s not post-baby when your kids are that age,” one person wrote.

Another was stunned, asking, “U had a baby recently ???” One person wrote, “her baby’s not exactly a baby haha.”

Dennis, Who Said She’d Love to Have More Children, Has Previously Spoken Up About Her Stretch Marks

It’s not the first time Dennis has proudly shown off her stretch marks as she posted a photo of herself in a gold bikini in April 2021, writing as the caption, “Be proud of your stretch marks!! I hope I get more one day,” along with the hashtags #ProudMommy and #iamnotashamed.

The reality star, who shares her two children with her ex Thomas Ravenel, previously shared that she’d love to have more children but that she wants to get married first. “I want more kids for sure, when I’m married,” she said, according to People. “I’ve learned it goes the other way around. Marriage, then kids. Duh Kathryn.”

She also revealed in an interview with Decider in 2021 that her pregnancy scare at the end of season 7 made her realize that she does want more children. She told the publication that it made her see, “that I’m not done building my family and I do want more kids. So if anything through that experience, I realized, that I want to have more kids.”

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance