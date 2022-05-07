‘Southern Charm’ Fans Can’t Get Over Kathryn Dennis’ Side Tie Dress

Another day, another revealing post from Kathryn Dennis.

The “Southern Charm” star took to Instagram on April 30, 2022, to share a photo of herself wearing a slinky silver dress that tied on the sides.

“Heads Carolina,” Dennis captioned the photo, quoting a song by Jo Dee Messina. Several people commented the other half of the song’s title, “Tails California.”

In the pic, Dennis stood in front of a large window, resting her hand on a ledge. She wore a silver minidress that was open on the sides, with only small black ties that kept her from having a major wardrobe malfunction.

Dennis accessorized the look with a pair of open-toed heels that had white feathers across the top and a strappy tie around the ankles. It didn’t take long for fans to fill up the comments section of the post with their reactions to the look.

Several Fans Told Dennis That She Looked Great

Dennis’ Instagram photo received more than 23,000 likes and the comments section filled with heart emoji and fire emoji straight away.

“No. Words,” one Instagram user wrote.

“This is an absolutely gorgeous picture! You are naturally photogenic, but everything about this is just beautiful. Absolutely stunning of you. Strong + sexy,” someone else added.

“Daenerys vibes,” a third person commented, comparing Dennis to the “Game of Thrones” character portrayed by actress Emilia Clarke.

As is the case with most photos shared by people on social media, there was some mixed reaction to Dennis post. While the majority of the comments were positive, some people slammed Dennis for showing off too much skin.

“Your precious daughter will look up to you to see how she should dress. Please consider that. I know you are a good mother,” one critical comment read.

“What is this whole outfit tho,” someone else asked, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

“You are such a beautiful woman, this picture does not look good at all! Just be your beautiful self!!” a third person suggested.

Dennis Has Been Criticized for Posting Filtered Photos

Dennis is very active on social media, but she has been criticized by Bravo fans for posting photos that don’t even look like her.

On April 10, 2022, Dennis was criticized by social media users after she shared a picture that many felt didn’t look like her. The photo has since been deleted.

On April 15, 2022, she shared another photo to her Instagram feed that got some similar feedback.

“I saw JWOWW for a sec,” one person commented on the photo, comparing Dennis to “Jersey Shore” star Jenny J-Woww Farley.

“I thought you were Jwow from Jersey Shore when I first looked at this picture,” someone else echoed.

“This just came up on on my feed because of Southern Charm. I normally do not comment, but what in the heck has she done to her face? Honestly not trying to be negative, but do her own children recognize her?” a third person asked.

“FYI you don’t need filters and I agree with the person who said you should do makeup tutorials,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

