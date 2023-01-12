Kathryn Dennis Exits ‘Southern Charm’ After 8 Seasons

“Southern Charm” veteran Kathryn Dennis has confirmed she is leaving the Bravo reality show.

Dennis, 31, has been a main cast member on the Bravo reality show since season 2, but she says she will not be back for season 9.

In a statement to Page Six on January 11, 2022, Dennis talked about her “wild ride” on the South Carolina-based reality show. The mom of two started on “Southern Charm” 10 years ago, when she was just 21 years old.

“That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it’s safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine,” Dennis said. “It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I’ll never forget (and a few, even, that I’d like to).”

Dennis added that she will always “treasure” the friendships she made while filming “Southern Charm,” and she thanked fans for helping her to get through the difficult times.

“Through it all, the love y’all have shown for me not only gave me the strength I needed to tackle it all, but helped me realize that I wasn’t alone. I’m so grateful,” she said. “I’ll be carrying that love with me as I enter this next chapter of my life, away from the ‘Southern Charm’ lens.”

Dennis did not give a reason for her departure, but she later posted to Instagram to write, “In order to rise from its own ashes, a phoenix must burn.”

There Were Rumors Kathryn Dennis Was Demoted on ‘Southern Charm’

Fans have been on a rollercoaster regarding Dennis’ employment status. In January 2023, the Sun reported that Dennis was fired from “Southern Charm” due to past no-shows and disrespectful behavior toward the production staff.

But Dennis’ official statement came hours after Deadline reported that she was demoted as a full-time cast member but would instead be featured regularly as a guest star for the ninth season of “Southern Charm,”

Dennis started out her run on “Southern Charm” season 1 as a guest when she was in a relationship with Thomas Ravenel. She was a main cast member for seasons 2 through 8, long after her relationship with Ravenel ended.

But Dennis’ screen time was scaled back greatly during season 8. While her relationship with then-boyfriend Chleb Ravenell was a storyline, Dennis was absent from filming for several cast events including a cast trip to the famous Auldbrass estate and a dog wedding ceremony that took place at Patricia Altschul’s house, according to BravoTV.com. While speaking with Bravo’s Daily Dish about Dennis in 2022, co-stars Shep Rose and Craig Conover also revealed that they “don’t see her that much.”

The “Southern Charm” Season 9 Cast Has Not Been Announced By Bravo

While Dennis has made her status clear, it is unclear if there will be any other cast changes for the upcoming season of “Southern Charm.”

The eighth season of the South Carolina-based reality show starred Dennis, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Naomie Olindo, Venita Aspen Leva Bonaparte, Olivia Flowers, Chleb Ravenell, and Taylor Ann Green. Madison LeCroy and Marcie Hobbs had recurring roles, while rand dame Patricia Altschul and Conover’s girlfriend, “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo, were also featured throughout the season.

