Kathryn Dennis Replies to Comment About Southern Charm Season 8 Absence

Longtime “Southern Charm” star Kathryn Dennis posted a new photo on her Instagram on August 18 and while many fans praised the Bravo star’s look and style, the comments were flooded with reactions from people who wanted to see more of her on the show.

Dennis posted a couple of pictures from a photoshoot and wrote, “A lil #bts of what I’m up to lately to celebrate a new episode of #southerncharm tonight @9!” One person replied to the post and wrote, “But you were hardly on it.” Dennis replied, “I know right.”

During the episode, the cast went on a trip to the Auldbrass Plantation, a large estate and home designed by American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. However, as the majority of the show’s stars boarded the bus, Dennis sent a text saying that due to a recent argument with her on-and-off boyfriend Chleb Ravenell, she’d decided not to go on the cast trip.

Many Fans Said the Season of ‘Southern Charm’ Wasn’t That Good Due to Dennis’ Absence

Many of the comments on Dennis’ Instagram post were about her not being on the 8th season of “Southern Charm” that much, as one person wrote, “The show sucks when you are not on !!!” Someone else said, “You are not on the show enough! What’s the deal?” Another person wrote, “I am sad you were having such a tough time with your past relationship and super disappointed you aren’t on the show more.” One person asked, “Can you go on all the southern charm trips” while another said, “Did you leave Southern Charm?”

One person commented, “When I first started watching southern charm i swear the first episode was so boring, but then you came on and you made the show!!!!” Someone else said, “You shouldn’t have missed the trip, missing you!” One person wrote, “This season is so boring…. Your not in a lot of the episodes @kathryndennis We need less Naomi [Olindo] and more KD!” Someone else wrote, “Miss you on Southern Charm your scenes make it what it is that we like to watch.”

Fans have been discussing Dennis’ lack of appearances this season of “Southern Charm” on a couple of Reddit threads as well, including in one titled, “They really tried to ice Kathryn out this season.” Someone commented, “After what I’ve seen this season…Kat could have her own show and bring more drama and watchable content than everyone in this pic.” Another person wrote, “They should all be kissing her a** bc she’s the only reason the show keeps coming back for real.”

Someone else commented, “She has carried tHat show the entire time. Wouldn’t be a Southern Charm without her.” One person said, “Could the show survive without Kathryn? I personally don’t find many of them endearing to keep me watching if she was gone.” One person wrote, “Idk why or how but she’s so much more interesting than all of them collectively. They need to stop icing her out and start hanging with her if they want camera time lol. She’s legit the best part of the show. Like honestly, who gives a damn about a dog wedding?”

In another Reddit thread titled, “Is Kathryn being pushed out of Southern Charm?” someone commented, “Look at the show without her storylines…. A dog wedding.” Another wrote, “Kathryn is the show. Without her storyline, it is boooring.” Another agreed, “I do not think that Bravo is trying to push her out, but I do think that many of the other cast members, particularly the women, have been trying to ice her out for several seasons now.”

Dennis Hasn’t Appeared as Much This Season & Fans Have Seen Her Relationship Issues With Ravenell

The “Southern Charm” OG hasn’t been featured on the show this season as much as in the past, with the majority of her scenes focusing on her deteriorating relationship to Ravenell. The season premiered with a major party thrown by Dennis to celebrate her 30th birthday but it showed that she had a lot of issues with some of her co-stars, particularly Olindo.

However, the following episodes didn’t involve much of Dennis, except for a few scenes showing her breaking up and getting back together with Ravenell. The latest two episodes featured two events without Dennis, first the dog wedding at Patricia Altschul’s followed by the visit to Frank Lloyd Wright’s home.

