Kathryn Dennis Shares Thoughts on ‘Southern Charm’ Star After Season 9 Reunion

Kathryn Dennis chimed in on part one of the “Southern Charm” season 9 reunion after her name was brought up by her former co-star Taylor Ann Green.

During the reunion, Green spilled on her former friend Olivia Flowers‘ secret hookup with Dennis’ ex, “Southern Charm” OG Thomas Ravenel. Green told Flowers that since Dennis is her “friend and confidant,” she should have told her about the hookup with Ravenel and apologized. After the episode aired, a post from Decider.com summarizing the drama was shared on Instagram and Dennis shared her thoughts on Green in the comments.

“We all make mistakes, and sometimes the same ones,” Dennis wrote. “We didn’t know each other back then so this isn’t even a thing. And Tayler acting like she cares about me to hurt Olivia, who actually does is gross.” Dennis then added, “Some people fall for the game.. tragic.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kathryn Dennis Previously Told Olivia Flowers That She Wasn’t Letting It Affect Their Friendship

In part one of the “Southern Charm” reunion, Green hinted that Flowers should forgive her for making out with Flowers’ ex Austen Kroll. She said vaguely, “Forgive as you would want to be forgiven.” Flowers said she knew what Green was referring to and told her to spill it, adding that Green had been holding the secret over her head.

Green said Flowers had hooked up with Ravenel despite her friendship with Dennis. In response, Flowers revealed that it had happened long before she met Dennis and never wanted the hookup to come out because she wasn’t proud of it. “She’s just been sitting there chomping at the bit to use it against me,” Flowers slammed Green. “Not only have you proven yourself to be a s*** friend, you’re a s*** human, too,” she added.

After the episode aired, Dennis posted a photo on her Instagram of her and Flowers together and made it clear in the caption that Flowers had done “nothing wrong” and that she harbored no hard feelings toward her.

Part 1 of the Season 9 Reunion Unpacked the Drama Following Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green’s Split

A lot of the tensions at the season 9 reunion revolved around the friendship breakdown between Flowers and Green, as well as the impact of Green’s breakup with Shep Rose after season 8.

Rose expressed his frustrations with his co-star Kroll over the latter’s comments about hooking up with Green. Rose brought up Kroll’s comment during the season that if he’d met Green first, she and Rose would have never dated. “Do you know how arrogant it is to be like, ‘If I got to her first bro, you never would’ve fallen in love and spent two and a half years [together]?'” Rose asked Kroll.

Madison LeCroy said she believed Kroll’s side that he would have been with Green if he’d met her before Rose. Flowers agreed that it was probably how it should’ve gone, which is why she said the two should now give it a shot. Green didn’t agree with her co-stars’ assessments, though. She told host Andy Cohen that Rose “captivated” her when they met and she was “very much interested” in him only.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery