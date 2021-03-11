Southern Charm Star Loses Custody of Kids

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has an unfortunate custody battle update. Dennis has two kids, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend and former Southern Charm cast member Thomas Ravenel. The two share a six-year-old daughter Kensie and a four-year-old son Saint.

In 2019, the two agreed to share joint custody of their kids, with Ravenel obtaining primary legal custody. Now, more than a year later, Ravenel has regained primary custody of their children, and Dennis has supervised weekend visitation, according to People.

“I can confirm the information released last week that Ms. Dennis currently has weekend, daytime supervised visitation with the parties’ minor children and that Mr. Ravenel plans to relocate with the children to Aiken, South Carolina this summer,” Ravenel’s attorney said in a statement to People on Tuesday, March 9.

The attorney did not clarify why the changes came about. “Due to the sensitive nature of the issues involved, all documents in this case have been sealed, meaning the public cannot access them, and neither Mr. Ravenel, Ms. Dennis, nor their respective attorneys are permitted to release them to third parties,” the statement continued. “As such, and in keeping with the spirit of the protective order, I will not go into detail regarding the circumstances that necessitated the changes to the parties’ custodial arrangement.”

Dennis has not addressed the custody changes, but she has assured fans of her parental responsibilities in another way. The 29-year-old Southern Charm star posted a selfie with Kensie and wrote in the caption, “Of all the names I’ve been called, Mommy is my favorite.”

“We’re still trying to work everything out,” she said during the Southern Charm reunion filmed in late 2020. “And we will, I have faith and trust that we will. I’m not allowed to say anything terribly specific, however I will say that we will figure it out. You know, the kids and I are really happy and they are wonderful and that’s just what I want to keep my mind on.”

Ravenel & Dennis’s Family Recently Expanded

Kensie and Saint have a new half-sibling. Ravenel had a baby boy over the summer, but it wasn’t with Dennis. The former Southern Charm star introduced the world to the baby on August 6 via Twitter. He attached a photo of the boy with the caption, “Meet Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. One 5 weeks old.”

Before tweeting the photo of baby Jonathan, Ravenel told the Daily Mail that he and Heather Mascoe welcomed their first child together on June 29. “We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by C-section on June 29, 7lbs 4oz and 20.25inches long,” he told the Daily Mail in July. “We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

At the time of the birth, the 58-year-old reality star and politician told the Daily Mail that he and Mascoe briefly dated, but they were not together, and just, “really good friends.” But things looked to have changed since then, per a series of tweets from Ravenel, where he revealed the two are planning to get married. Mascoe is a 38-year-old registered nurse and former politician.

In terms of the new baby’s relationship with Kensie and Saint, Ravenel told the Daily Mail, “It’s kind of difficult to explain to them, you know, ‘This is your half-brother – different mothers, same father.’ They were a little confused. In the end I just told them, ‘You’ll understand when you’re older!’ But they’ve FaceTimed with the baby and they’re very excited to meet him. They’re getting ready to spend the week with their mother so we’re hoping they’ll meet him after that.”

Dennis Introduced Her Kids to Her New Beau

Dennis has also moved on since dating Ravenel. The mom first began dating Chleb Ravenell last summer before making their relationship official in October.

Dennis explains that her kids get along well with him. “He’s great with the kids,” she told E! in February. “They love him. Kensie and Chleb have a cute little relationship. They like playing basketball together. I think sometimes she has a little crush.”

