Kathryn Dennis Confuses ‘Southern Charm’ Fans With Drastically Different Season 8 Looks

Kathryn Dennis has “Southern Charm” fans more confused than ever this season. The 30-year-old South Carolina-based reality star has rocked several different looks in the first few episodes of the eighth season of the Bravo reality show.

When Dennis first appeared on “Southern Charm” in 2014 she was just 21 years old and had red hair and freckles. Since that time, viewers have seen her with a variety of hair shades and lengths. But for season 8, her appearance in the episodes differs drastically from her confessional look that was taped a little later. In fact, some new viewers are thoroughly confused.

‘Southern Charm’ Fans Have Been Talking About Kathryn Dennis’ Ever-Changing looks

When Season 8 of ‘Southern Charm” debuted, Dennis appeared onscreen with a platinum blonde bob and heavy makeup. But in her confessional looks, she had long, reddish-brown hair, and her face looked different. Fans speculated about the differing looks on social media.

“Kathryn looks like 3-4 different people on this show in a single episode,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “I had to convince my partner that that blonde lady was the same as that red head and was the same as that woman covered in freckles. “

Others speculated that Dennis was wearing a wig in the confessional interviews, but they were unsure why her face looked so different.

“She had a whole different face when she had the red hair I think she got her fillers removed?” one commenter wrote.

“She should keep that red hair and lay off the make up,” another added.

“Her weight, makeup, and hair change so much. When I see flashback clips I honestly forget it’s her sometimes. The blonde isn’t terrible on her, but then she pairs it with the tarantula lashes and awful outfits,” another viewer chimed in.

Dennis has admitted to wearing wigs sometimes, and her hairpiece almost came off in a recent Instagram video.

Kathryn Dennis Previously Dished on Why She Went Blonde Last Year

In 2021, Dennis debuted a blonde hairstyle on the “Southern Charm” season 7 reunion. She revealed that she has been thinking of going platinum for “a few years” and credited her then-boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell, for the idea to take the plunge for the reunion.

“I feel like every reunion I always kind of try and serve a good look and so this year, I was like, ‘Why not just do go blonde?’ And that was it,” she told People. “Chleb really likes it blonde and likes it short, so I’m going to keep [the color] for a bit. I like it right now. I’ll get sick of it soon. And probably dye it pink.”

“I’m realizing blondes do have a little more fun. It’s been nice to have a new hairdo for the new year,” she added.

Dennis and Ravenell broke up while filming “Southern Charm” last year after a year of dating.

We gave it a chance,” Ravenell told E! News in July 2022. “We worked at first—we were a really loving couple—and then when we moved in together, we were kind of breaking apart from each other.”

READ NEXT: Southern Charm Star Gives Wedding Update