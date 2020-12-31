Why Stars Kathy Griffin and Andy Cohen Don’t Get Along

Over the past few years, Andy Cohen and his ex-friend, comedian Kathy Griffin, have been in an ongoing feud. But what’s with all the bad blood between them? What happened to their 17-year friendship?

Before their feud, Griffin used to work with Bravo, where she had a talk show called Kathy from 2012-2013, and a reality show called My Life on the D-List, from 2005-2010. A few years later, in 2017, Griffin came under fire for posting an inappropriate photo in which she held a fake decapitated head, which was supposed to be Donald Trump, according to USA Today. Following her scandal, Griffin was fired from CNN, where she had a “decade long contract” with the network to host their televised New Year’s Eve celebrations, according to USA Today. And, taking her place in the celebrations was none other than Andy Cohen.

Although it’s not completely clear what exactly started their feud, many seem to think it was the fact that Cohen had replaced her on the network. Things also became heated between the two after Cohen joked to TMZ that he didn’t know Griffin when asked what he thought about replacing her. In 2017, Griffin also released a video in which she slammed Cohen, detailing some horrible alleged experiences about her time working Cohen. Griffin alleged that Cohen offered her drugs behind the scenes of Watch What Happens Live, not once, but twice. Cohen has denied all allegations.

Kathy Griffin Said That Andy Cohen Treated Her ‘Like a Dog’

During a 2019 interview with PEOPLE Now, Griffin cited Cohen as one of the “worst bosses” that she has ever had. “Andy Cohen treated me like a dog,” Griffin alleged during the segment. “He was, like, one of the worst bosses I ever had.”

Griffin continued, slamming Cohen once again. “The guy, he decides the entire slate at Bravo, and yet he gave himself a talk show that magically gets renewed every year. So, you know, I had a talk show at Bravo for two years that got canceled. And I thought, ‘Yeah it’s sort of competition for Andy,’ So, no, he has not been very kind.”

Andy Cohen Said That Kathy Griffin’s Claims About Him Are Untrue

Following Griffin’s interview with People, Cohen told USA Today that her claims about him are not true. “She’s made up a lot of stuff about me in the past few years that has just been untrue and sad,” Cohen said to USA TODAY at the time. “I hope she finds some peace.”

While talking to USA Today, Cohen also defended his best friend, Anderson Cooper. Griffin and Cooper are also not on good terms after he publicly denounced her for her actions after being fired from CNN. “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” Cooper tweeted at the time, according to TooFab. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

“She said something that I found incredibly vile about (Cooper) last week that I think says more about her than anything else,” Cohen said about Griffin’s interview with People. According to USA Today, in the past, Cohen said that he had “wished nothing but good things” for Griffin.

