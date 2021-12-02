Kathy Griffin Reveals New Voice After Getting Her Vocal Cords ‘Nipped’

Comedian Kathy Griffin revealed her new voice following a cancer surgery complication.

The former “Kathy Griffin My Life on the D List” star underwent treatment for lung cancer and as a result, her voice has changed. She debuted the new voice while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

“Okay, so I have to explain my voice, you guys, listen to my voice,” Kathy said on the show. “So I had surgery. You’re not gonna believe this. So I’ve never smoked. I got lung cancer. And in August I had half of my left lung removed. I’m not even kidding. And so now they like put the intubation tube too rough up my vocal cords. So now I’m like, Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe.”

Her iconic voice, often parodied, is clearly different in the clip, seen below. Here’s an older clip, dated before her surgery for voice comparison.

“It will heal. I’m sort of enjoying it, I’m like a good two octaves higher I think. It’s higher than Mariah Carey, I know that,” she said.

She detailed more about her changed voice while appearing on “The View” on Thursday morning, December 2, 2021.

“They’ve nicked my vocal cord with the tube, it’s gonna get better,” she told the panel on the show.

Kathy Griffin Revealed She’s Cancer-Free After August Diagnosis





On August 2, 2021, Kathy revealed via Twitter that she’d been diagnosed with lung cancer, despite being a non-smoker.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” she wrote in a statement. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.”

Kathy then underwent surgery to remove portions of her lung and she revealed it was successful and she’s now cancer-free.

“I’m cancer-free,” Kathy said while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. “I don’t know why, I had a tumor, right? And I’ve never smoked, and it was in there for 10 years. So get this, they took it out and found it in another scan.”

Kathy Griffin Says She ‘Laid It All out’ on ‘The View’

.@kathygriffin told #TheView that she believes "misogyny and ageism" played a role in her getting "canned from CNN," before recalling that she then watched "Jeffrey Toobin talking about woman's choice after he masturbated on a Zoom call." pic.twitter.com/4afYWbjdyg — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 2, 2021

“I really kinda laid it all out on the table on The View,” Kathy tweeted shortly after the show aired. “The ladies are awesome!!! But, I mean, it might be a TMI situation, but you guys can let me know.”

Kathy was asked what it was like for her to see politician Paul Gosar’s threatening anime video go relatively unpunished but her controversial image holding a fake bloody head of then-President Donald Trump saw her canceled and fired from CNN.

“I think there’s another conversation that we’re not ready to have yet in this country, unfortunately,” she said. “I think we’re hopefully making some strides finally, with race we’re having conversations at least, but I think that we haven’t really talked about the level of misogyny and ageism. That went along with all that. I mean, you know, I got canned from CNN, which has hurt me a lot personally, because I loved that gig. But then, for me to watch Jeffrey Toobin talking about women’s choice after he masturbated on a Zoom call, which I know sounds funny, but maybe it wasn’t so funny for the other ladies who worked at the Atlantic that had to see that.”

