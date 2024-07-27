Fans React to Kathy Hilton’s Comments About Kyle Richards Dating

Kathy Hilton thinks it’s time for Kyle Richards to start dating now that her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, was photographed kissing another woman at an airport in Mykonos, Greece.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has not started dating—at least not publicly—despite the fact that she has been separated from Umansky for more than a year.

In recent interviews, Hilton has stated that she urged her younger sister to “get back out there.” But some fans are questioning if Hilton is either in the dark or knows more than she’s letting on regarding her sister’s personal life.

Kathy Hilton Said She Thinks It Will Be ‘A While’ Before Kyle Starts Dating But Some Fans Aren’t Buying It

In a July 2024 interview with Page Six, Hilton said it was “hard” to see paparazzi photos of Umansky with his new flame surface online. Umansky’s vacation companion was identified as 33-year-old model and actress Nikita Kahn, per TMZ. Umansky and Kahn were seen holding hands at the Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos in videos posted by the outlet.

Hilton claimed she calmed Richards down after the photos appeared online. She then noted that she reminded her sister, “You’ve said he can do what he wants to do. You can do what you want to do. I said, ‘You need to get out there.'”

Hilton also told E! News, “I said to her, ‘You’ve gotta get out there!’ If I was in her shoes after that picture, I’d be out within three days.”

Still, Hilton noted that she doesn’t see her 55-year-old sister dating any time soon. Speaking with Us Weekly, she said, “I think it will take a while. You know, I think right now her daughters are the most important thing. She’s working so much that it’s hard to get out there. And you know, after working all day, you’re kind of tired.”

Some fans were confused by Hilton’s comments amid rumors that Richards has been in a year-long romantic relationship with singer Morgan Wade.

On social media, some fans noted that the day after Hilton made her comments, Richards was photographed at the Minnesota Yacht Festival with Wade.

“She is dating. Her name is Morgan,” one commenter cracked on X.

“I don’t understand. Is [Kathy] covering up for her and Morgan? Why does she say she should ‘get out there’ when it clearly seems she’s w Morgan. Pls explain???,” an Instagram commenter asked.

“Yes she’s covering up. Kyle isn’t ready to come out so Kathy is being a good sis and towing the party line,” another fan speculated.

But others think Hilton isn’t in the know at all. “This tells me that she hasn’t come clean to Kathy yet!?!” one fan suggested.

And others believe that Richards is not dating Wade, as she has claimed all along.

“I love how hanging out with a friend and not showing any affection at all, turns into a lesbian affair to anyone who dislikes Kyle,” one commenter wrote.

Kyle Richards Said She Would Consider Dating a Woman

Richards has long said that Wade, 29, is just a good friend. During an October 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” she explained she is “very, very close” with Wade. “I can tell you that she is one of my best, best friends in the world,” Richards said.

But given the rumors about their close bond, it’s no wonder that during “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Richards if she would ever date a woman.

“I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book. And everything your mom teaches you, that’s what you have to think and believe,” Richards replied. “This last year and a half I have changed. I don’t know what the future holds, So why wouldn’t I say maybe?”

Richards also admitted that she said “yes” to co-starring in Wade’s “Fall in Love With Me” music video because she was “curious” about kissing her. As Richards stammered when asked about her relationship with Wade, Hilton told her sister not to “be embarrassed.”