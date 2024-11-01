Kathy Hilton Didn’t Get Involved in Kyle Richards’ RHOBH Drama for 1 Big Reason

Kathy Hilton did not get involved in her sister Kyle Richards’ drama on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 14.

In an interview with Page Six posted on October 31, the “RHOBH” friend specifically addressed her sister’s ongoing feud with Dorit Kemsley, which spawned a massive blowout during filming.

“I think with Dorit and Kyle, my feeling is if I get in the middle of something, they’re gonna make up and then, I’m the bad guy,” Hilton, 65, told the outlet. “So Kyle is a big girl, and she knows how to handle herself very well. I think she can handle herself, and she does a good job of doing it very well.”

Hilton added that she would “always “ be there for her younger sister if she needed her.

Kathy Hilton Thinks Kyle Can Fight Her Own Battles on RHOBH

When Hilton first joined the cast of RHOBH in 2021, she told Vogue she wanted to be a mediator. “When the girls got angry and wanted to get up and leave, I would say, ‘Please just sit down, let’s just calm down,’” she said at the time. “I’m not about drama. I just want to have fun.”

Her second season on the show found her caught up in major drama with Richards and Lisa Rinna. But for season 14, Hilton told Entertainment Tonight she didn’t always film with the rest of the cast so didn’t always know what her sister was going through. Richards went head to head with co-stars Kemsley and Sutton Stracke, as seen in the season 14 trailer released by Bravo.

“The truth of the matter is I’m not always filming when they’re filming so I find out and then hopefully they’ve worked it out, “ Hilton shared. “I’ve got to kind of let my sister, be there for her, but everybody’s kind of has to fight their battles, I guess you would say.”

Kyle Richards Said Things Are ‘Way Better’ Than They Were With Dorit Kemsley

Richards and Kemsley’s friendship hit a major bump during season 13 when Kemsley questioned Richards’ marriage on camera months before her separation from Mauricio Umansky was announced .

Things got worse by season’s end when, during the reunion taping, Kemsley shared a private text message Richards sent to her. Fast forward a few months later and the season 14 trailer showed the two women at each other’s throats during a tense screaming match.

While answering fan questions on an Amazon Livestream in August, Richards admitted she had some “really bad” days during filming for season 14, specifically scenes with Kemsley. “It’s been up and down a lot [with Dorit] which, you know, was not fun obviously when we’re both already going through stuff,” she told her followers.

In October 2024, Richards told Amazon fans that she had “a lot to work through” with Kemsley during season 14 and she hesitated when asked if they were still friends.

On October 31, Richards revealed on Amazon that when she saw the explosive season 14 trailer she thought, ‘”Oh God, buckle up.” She admitted again that she had a very “rough” season. When a fan asked how things were going with her and Kemsley, Richards revealed, “We’re way better than that trailer. We’ll say that for now.”

