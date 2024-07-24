Kathy Hilton Has Awkward Moment During RHOBH Season 14 Filming Event

Kathy Hilton got mixed up while at an event that was filmed for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The RHOBH season 14 “friend” was standing on the runway as a fashion show for Sutton Stracke’s “Green Label Brand Capsule” began. In a video posted by Jadon Medina and reshared by the @Queensofbravo fan account, Hilton, 65, was pushed aside by a model for the Sutton Concept show who had to move past her on the catwalk.

Hilton was standing up and talking to co-star Erika Jayne’s mom, Renee Chahoy, when a model tapped her on the shoulder and motioned for her to get out of the way. Hilton looked alarmed as she moved back to her seat. Other RHOBH stars, including Jayne and Dorit Kemsley, could be seen in the front row with Chahoy, who was seated on the end.

Fans Think the Move Was Pure Kathy

Hilton’s wacky behavior was showcased in past seasons of RHOBH. The wealthy socialite once brought a generic box fan on a cast trip to give her white noise at bedtime. She also coined her catchphrase” Hunky Dory” in season 11.

In response to her latest stunt, @QueensofBravo described Hilton as “fashion roadkill.”

Others thought Hilton blocked the runway on purpose. “She knows what she’s doing, she plays the role that everyone eats up 🤡,” one fan commented.

“This is the most Kathy Hilton thing ever 🤣,” another agreed.

But others felt the incident was “rude.” “She knows what she is doing playing the ditzy is old! This is rude #privilege,” one commenter wrote.

“This is soo embarrassing, and it’s just soo rude😠,” another agreed. “She looks surprised that the model is there, like she is in HER way.”

“Can you just imagine if this was Kathy’s event and Sutton did this?!?” one fan asked.

“Why do I feel like Sutton was backstage going, feel free to push her to the side 😂 ,” another commenter cracked.

As of this writing, Stracke has not commented on the incident.

Stars From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ & ‘The Valley’ Also Attended Sutton Stracke’s Event

Stracke’s fashion show was filmed for the upcoming 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” according to Women’s World Daily. The fashion show was held July 22 at the Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood, California.

In addition to co-stars Jayne and Kemsley, Hilton’s sister Kyle Richards was in attendance, as was Garcelle Beauvais and newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Fellow “friend of” Jennifer Tilly also posted photos from the event.

In a gallery of photos posted by WWD, several of the RHOBH cast members posed together at Stracke’s event. Jayne went for a pants-free black suit, while Richards wore an all-white pantsuit. Saint John wore a cropped top and gray skirt, while Kemsley rocked a fringed dress. Stracke went full glam in an emerald green gown, as seen in photos shared by TooFab. Beauvais wore a red dress as she sat next to Stracke’s daughter, Porter.

Beauvais’ son Jaid Nilon, 16, made his runway debut at the fashion show. Beauvais told Page Six her son “just started modeling” and told her he wasn’t going to look at her when he walked the runway.

The attendees at Stracke’s event included several other Bravo stars. “Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent attended. In addition ‘The Valley” stars Janet Caperna and Michelle Saniei were photographed at the event. Shay wore a two-piece mini-skirt set while Kent wore a sheer catsuit that showed off her expanding baby bump ahead of the birth of her second daughter, due this fall.