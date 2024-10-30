‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star’s New Relationship Accidentally Confirmed by ‘Clueless’ Pal

A “Vanderpump Rules” star may have just thrown her friend under the bus. Lala Kent claims that her pal Scheana Shay accidentally outed Katie Maloney’s relationship with Nick Martin.

“I wanted to touch on this before we sign off because it killed me that Scheana Shea was the one that confirmed Katie Maloney’s relationship,” Kent said on the October 30, 2024, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast.

“Scheana went out and I guess Maloney was there with her dude. It is very much that guy, but they haven’t confirmed because what I read is he’s going through a messy divorce or something and they got to keep it quiet,” Kent continued, calling Shay “clueless.”

“I love her, [but] she lives in the clouds and doesn’t even realize it. I don’t know if she was yelled at. It is just very funny,” she added.

Maloney has been putting herself back out there following her 2022 divorce from Tom Schwartz. She’s been linked to Martin since the summer.

Scheana Shay Said Nick Martin Is a ‘Sweet Guy’

Shay revealed that Maloney was dating Martin on an October 2024 episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. Shay was asked what she thought of “Katie and Nick.” Her response confirmed that Maloney is indeed dating Martin.

“I actually met him this weekend. We were all by the artist trailers in the hangout area, and he and Katie were walking up while I was standing at the taco truck in line getting food. I said hi to her. She introduced me to her boyfriend,” Shay said.

“There’s been some things online recently. I’ve seen little bits and pieces. But let me tell you, he could not have been nicer,” she continued, adding, “He’s from San Diego and we just talked about that. Then I ran into them again later back at the hotel at the end of the night, and was just such a sweet guy. I caught the end of their set.”

Prior to Shay’s comments, Page Six had confirmed that the guy in Maloney’s life is Martin. However, Maloney has never said his name, nor has she hard launched their relationship on any public platform.

Katie Maloney Says She’s ‘in Love’

About a week prior to Shay’s comments, Maloney confirmed that she was off the market, but she didn’t reveal who the lucky guy in her life is.

“I have a boyfriend. I’m in love, everybody. Katie’s in love,” Maloney said on the October 16 episode of the “Disrespectfully” podcast, which she co-hosts with Dayna Kathan.

“This weekend, I went to go see my boyfriend. He has to travel for work, so I went to go meet up with him and hang out with him and spend some time,” she continued.

“It was really amazing ’cause I hadn’t seen him in a few weeks and just being able to, like, spend some quality time and just be around him was really necessary and really nice. He’s the most wonderful person I’ve ever met. He’s very lovely and he just makes me feel really special and he’s really special and, yeah, I’m just really happy,” she added.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ OG ‘Will Never Forgive Bravo’ After Heartbreaking Scene