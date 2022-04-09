Below Deck Star Opens Up About ‘Toxic’ & ‘Abusive’ Relationship

One “Below Deck” star has just spoken out about a past abusive relationship and detailed how it started and how it’s impacted her life since leaving it. Katie Flood appeared on the last season of “Below Deck Mediterranean” as the chief stew but said the “toxic” relationship occurred before her time on the Bravo show.

As viewers know, Flood dated “Below Deck Med” season 4 alum Jack Stirrup before either of them appeared on the Bravo show and she revealed on Malia White’s “Total Ship Show” podcast that this negative relationship happened in the wake of her breakup from Stirrup.

She told her season 6 co-star that she joined a new crew the day they broke up and met a cute crew member. The two grew close as Flood confided in him about her breakup and eventually, the two started dating. Flood didn’t share the individual’s name but said soon after they became dating, everything changed and he became “really toxic.”

Flood Explained How the Relationship Became Abusive & That She Was Too Scared to Tell Anyone

Flood detailed to White how she received terrible messages from her partner who belittled her and called her names. “He was a very jealous person, and for so long, I didn’t understand what had happened,” she said. The chief stew added:

He would call me, like, a toxic s***. Like, ‘You’re a b****.’ Like, all these terrible words all the time, and we’d go out on nights out and would be at a bar having a drink, and he’d like yell at me like, ‘Why are you looking at that guy?’ And I’m like, ‘Who? I’m sitting with the girls talking gossip.’

Flood told White that at the time she was “so broken” and didn’t know what to do and the “abuse” continued for four months. The two were working on the same boat so she felt like she couldn’t escape him and because she was new on the yacht, she didn’t want to make waves. “Well, that’s the scary part is I could not get away from him,” she shared and told a story of a time when he punched the laundry door right in front of her.

Flood said the captain eventually found out after one of Flood’s fellow stews saw some messages, and the individual was removed from the yacht.

Flood Shared That What Happened Affected Her Next Relationship & Made Her Insecure

Flood said on the podcast that despite the abusive relationship ending, it affected her personal relationships afterward. She said she’d never been insecure before or in an abusive situation but the relationship made her “so insecure” and she told White, “He broke me.”

Flood said after what happened, she started dating someone new, her now ex-boyfriend. However, the impact of the “abusive” relationship remained with her and she felt very insecure about herself. “I was so mentally messed up,” she spilled. “I hadn’t really dealt with it because in yachting it’s just like go, go, go all the time.”

