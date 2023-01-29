‘Below Deck’ Star Praises Camille Lamb Amid Her Exit From Season 10

The 10th season of “Below Deck” has already seen one cast member, Camille Lamb, get fired after being involved in several incidents. The 8th episode ended as Captain Sandy Yawn began telling the stewardess that she was being let go, but not all the crew members were happy to see Lamb leave.

Deckhand Katie Glaser revealed that Lamb, her roommate, was “definitely, female-wise, the one I bonded to the most on the boat.” Glaser told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she enjoyed having Lamb as her bunkmate and the friendship between the two is still just as strong now. “Camille and me, it was awesome,” Glaser said. “The second she walked in, I was already in our room and she walked in and we immediately clicked.”

Glaser said their connection was sparked within “two seconds” of Lamb walking in and gushed, “I definitely consider her my best friend throughout the whole season.” In fact, just hours before Lamb was called into the bridge by Yawn to be fired from the yacht, the former deck/stew was partying with Glaser in their room.

Katie Glaser Said She’s Still Very Good Friends With Camille Lamb Today

In the same interview, Glaser revealed that she and Lamb are still very close to this day. She said both of them live in South Florida around five minutes from each other. “So, we definitely have that really fun vibe throughout the whole thing and still today,” she added.

Lamb also spoke about her friendship with Glaser, telling Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she lives in Fort Lauderdale and Glaser is “down the road.” The embattled “Below Deck” star said, “she has been such a great friend to me, like after the show. She’s a very, very nice person. And we get along in the sense that we are big, big personalities.”

Lamb told the publication that her friendship with Glaser is in part based on both of them being very authentic. “And so there was no competition between us because she is who she is and I am what I am,” Lamb revealed. “I’m not trying to be her and she’s not trying to be me. So, yeah, she’s one of my really good friends.”

Captain Sandy Yawn Shared That She Was Surprised to See the Extent of Camille Lamb’s Behavior on the Show

Captain Sandy Yawn addressed Lamb’s behavior on “Below Deck” and said she was shocked to see the extent of what had been going on, including Lamb making out with Ben Willoughby in her captain’s chair.

Yawn, who came in as the temporary replacement for Captain Lee Rosbach a few episodes in, told People that watching the show on TV was the first time she saw Lamb’s full behavior. “I never saw that, never knew about it,” Yawn revealed regarding the captain’s chair makeout. “Now I’m watching it and going, ‘Holy cannoli.’”

Despite that, Yawn admitted that Lamb made her laugh when she was watching the show and she was definitely entertaining TV.

