Katie Maloney Posts Flirty Reaction to Bravo Newcomer’s Photo

Katie Maloney has her eye on a new guy. The “Vanderpump Rules” star reacted to a new star on “Winter House,” the Bravo mashup series that her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, is currently filming in Colorado.

On March 14, 2023, Maloney, 36, reacted to a photo of Bravo newcomer, Capt. Alex Propson, when a post about him was shared on the @BravoByGays fan account with the caption, “Meet Winter House Season 3 Newbie Alex.” Two side-by-side pics featured Propson casually posing. The second pic showed the long-haired, bearded captain shirtless.

“Excuse me?!?!” Maloney commented on the post.

Fans reacted to tell Maloney to get out to Colorado now. “Go get it girl!” one fan wrote to the recently divorced “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Alex Propson Filmed Scenes for Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’

“Winter House” debuted in 2021 and in its first two seasons, it featured a mashup of stars from “Summer House,” “Southern Charm,” and “Vanderpump Rules” as well as some Bravo newcomers.

According to BravoTV.com, Propson is one of five new cast members on “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” which premieres in April 2023. His cast bio reveals that he “kept up his career as a deckhand since achieving his captain’s license.” Page Six confirmed that the Florida native was also spotted in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where “Winter House” is now filming.

In March 2023, Entertainment Tonight reported that Bravo producers were scrambling to add to the “Winter House” cast following the “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Sandoval was supposed to film “Winter House” with Schwartz, but plans for his involvement have been put on hold. “Producers are now reaching out to some of the previous ‘Winter House’ cast to see if they can join, and asking part-time people to now be full-time,” an insider told ET.

If Propson is Sandoval’s replacement, he may have an instant fan base. In addition to Maloney, other fans expressed their approval of the potential new “Winter House” cast member. One fan declared it was time for some “fresh meat” on the show.

“Oh my God …Put me on Winter House right now,” wrote “Real Girlfriends in Paris” star Adja Toure after seeing Propson’s photo.

“Oh 🔥 he makes kory look like a bologna sandwich,” another commenter cracked, in reference to buff “Winter House” star Kory Keefer.

Katie Maloney Could Get Andy Cohen to Pay Matchmaker

Hours after Maloney posted her comment about Propson, she headed to New York City for a “Watch What Happens Live” taping. And WWHL host Andy Cohen is just the person who could help her meet Propson in person.

Cohen previously played matchmaker for “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby and “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson. During a “Watch What Happens Live” taping in 2022, Cohen told her Darby it would be a “good idea” for her to date the “Summer House” star, and the two ultimately met up at BravoCon in October.

Ahead of BravoCon, Cohen also offered to set up single “Southern Charm” star Taylor Ann Green. After he asked her if there was “anyone in the Bravoverse” that she would like him to set her up with, she revealed she was interested in Tom Schwartz.

And on “Watch What Happens Live Aftershow” days before the cheating scandal broke, Leviss was asked who she’d like to “make out with” from Bravo. She ultimately said Gulbranson. Cohen suggested that Leviss “manifest” the scenario. “Let’s manifest this, because usually, if you put it out there, it happens,” he said. “This is a safe space! This is a space where dreams are made.”

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Teases New TV Project 2 Years After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exit