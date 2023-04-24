Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Go Glam for Wedding in England: PHOTOS

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix traveled to Europe for a girls’ trip to celebrate a friend’s wedding, and a former co-star joined them for the glamorous gala.

The single “Vanderpump Rules” stars flew to England with pals Dayna Kathan and Raleigh Seldon for the wedding of their mutual friends Courtney Berman and James Baker — and they went all out in the glam department.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Madix Wore a Shimmery Gown to Her Friend’s Wedding

Less than two months after Madix’s ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss was uncovered, the former SUR bartender posed for photos in Cheshire, England. In her first pic, the Bravo star wore a shimmery, bronze dress and heels as she stood outside of a historic building. In a second pic, she posed between Maloney and Kathan in front of a double-decker bus. “lads on tour 🇬🇧,” the “Fancy AF Cocktails” author captioned the post.

Fans reacted to the post to comment on how Madix is thriving since splitting from Sandoval in March 2023 after a nearly 10-year relationship.

“Omg she lost like 180lbs of dead weight and look at her glow 😍,” one fan wrote.

“THRIVING,” added fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay.

Katie Maloney Went for a Dramatic Look in England

Maloney also posted photos from the girls’ wedding trip. In two shots, she posed solo in front of the wedding venue, Dorfold Hall in Cheshire, wearing a black lace and fringe embellished dress and black pointy-toe heels. “Posh AF,” she captioned the pics.

According to the Dorfold Hall website, the venue is a restored 17th-century property and sits amid gardens on 800 acres in the English countryside.

Maloney also shared the image of her dramatic all-black look to her Instagram story with the caption, “It’s giving…I’m about to drink your blood.”

“This is freaking iconic Katie. Haunt us all,” commented pal Stassi Schroeder.

“Tom who??? You are EVERYTHING!!!” another fan wrote in reference to Maloney’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz.

And Bravo superfan Jerry O’Connell noted that Maloney looked like a star from the British television drama, “Downton Abbey.” “Downtown Vanderpump. You are gorgeous,” the actor wrote to Maloney.

On her Instagram story, Maloney captioned the photo of the group posing in front of the bus with, “Spice World: Lads on Tour.” She also posted pics of photobooth shots and upscale place settings at the wedding reception, as well as a video of the newlyweds’ first dance.

Dayna Kathan Stunned With Her Glam Wedding Look

On her Instagram page, Kathan also shared photos of her look. The former Bravo star wore a slinky black gown from House of CB and had her hair pulled up into a bun as she posed at an entryway to the manor. “Minding my manor (s),” she captioned the post.

“It’s giving rich widow,” Maloney commented on Kathan’s pics.

Kathan also shared updates about the wedding reception on her Instagram page. “The best wedding dance floor of all time,” she wrote on her story. “Every other wedding dance floor can go home.”

