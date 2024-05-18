Surprise Bravo Stars Attend Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix’s ‘Something About Her’ Soft Opening

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix have opened the doors to their sandwich shop, Something About Her.

On May 16 and 17, the “Vanderpump Rules” stars hosted a soft opening of their long-awaited shop for family and friends ahead of a public grand opening, according to The WeHo Times. And it turns out that several stars from the Bravoverse showed up — and not just stars from “Vanderpump Rules.”

Something About Her is located at 649 N Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood, California. The eatery will be open to the public on May 22, 2024, at 10 a.m.

“Vanderpump Rules” fans first saw Maloney and Madix cook up the idea for their sandwich shop while they were filming season 9 of “Vanderpump Rules” in 2021. Their many delays have been addressed in the Bravo reality show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Celebrated SAH With a Sandwich Tasting for Family & Friends

Maloney and Madix posed for photos with family and friends at their soft opening, as seen in pics posted to Instagram.

One of the buzziest group photos featured the business owners posing with the former co-star Stassi Schroeder and Bravo host Andy Cohen.

“Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard was also in attendance. She jokingly asked Madix, “How many sandwiches have you made for me?,” which is a reference to her famous argument with her ex, Stephen Traversie. Madix revealed she made two sandwiches for Hubbard, who said both were “amazing.”

Former VPR co-star Kristen Doute also posed for a photo with the duo. Other attendees included “The Valley” star Janet Caperna, Maloney’s mom Teri Maloney, and Madix’s boyfriend, Daniel Wai, who flew in from New York. Wai posted a photo of his grilled sandwich on his Instagram story with the caption, “It was worth the wait and flight.”

Fans Reacted to the Something About Her Menu

“Vanderpump Rules” fans already saw two sandwich tastings air on the Bravo reality show, so they had an idea about what the Something About Her menu would be like. The business partners initially worked with Chef Penny Davidi on the menu. Davdi’s menu included a Caprese sandwich, a “Greek Goddess” sandwich, and a Soppressata sandwich, per BravoTV.com.

In May 2024, photos also surfaced of the Something About Her sandwich menu served at the soft opening. The menu revealed that customers will pay up to $19 for sandwiches with names like The Diane (tuna salad), the Reese (a chef’s chicken salad), and the Nancy (a gourmet BLT).

The menu also includes a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for $8 and an $11 grilled cheese. Penny Davidi’s original menu ideas didn’t appear on the menu.

While Davidi was involved early on, in April 2024, Maloney told the ”Popping Off” podcast that she and Madix were “not working with Penny any longer.” According to Reality Tea, Maloney and Madix are at odds with Davidi over partnership in the business and the Something About Her trademark.

Davidi told The U.S. Sun that Madix and Maloney “just stopped talking” to her. “Meanwhile, I was still doing all the work. They don’t even have the audacity to sit down with me,” she told the outlet. “I have a stake in [Something About Her], I may not be involved, but I have a stake in it. I never agreed to walk away, and I did all this work.”

Photos of the SAH Interior Were Also Shared

Just ahead of the soft opening, Maloney teased the completion of the sandwich shop by posting a photo of the shop’s storefront, complete with its yellow and white striped awning. “We have awning!” she captioned the photo.

Designer John Hutman also shared photos of the sandwich shop’s gorgeous interior, which includes vintage chandeliers, bench seating with decorative pillows and artwork featuring notable women.

Hutman is known as a movie set designer. But Maloney and Madix hired him to help design the sandwich shop interior. During a 2023 appearance on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast,“ Maloney explained that she was inspired by Hutmans’s work for Nancy Meyers’ films.

“This whole Something About Her, and the vision behind that, was wanting it to be romanticized lunch, à la rom-coms,” she said. “I want to live in a Nancy Meyers movie. So, when we were talking about what this place looks like and feels like, I’m like, ‘Well, who does Nancy Meyers’ movies?”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also said Hutman was someone who completely understood her vision for the sandwich shop.

READ NEXT: Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star is Moving to The Valley