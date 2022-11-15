Katie Maloney Gives Update on ‘Something About Her’ Sandwich Shop With Ariana Madix

Katie Maloney gave an update on Something About Her, the upcoming sandwich shop she is opening with Ariana Madix.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars cooked up the business idea while filming the ninth season of the Bravo reality show in 2021, and were seen later telling Lisa Vanderpump that their gourmet sandwich bar will have an “unapologetically feminine” theme.

In September 2022, a sandwich tasting for the shop appeared to be filmed for “Vanderpump Rules.” And now it seems that at least one sandwich will be named after a female Bravo star.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney Revealed She is Naming a Sandwich After a Fellow Bravo Star

On the November 11, 2022 episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney was joined by “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard. The “Summer House” star is known for her love of sandwiches following her famous meltdown when she screamed at ex-boyfriend Stephen Traversie during an argument and asked him, “What sandwiches have you made me?”

The “how many sandwiches have you made me” line has turned into a meme and a Twitter handle. So perhaps it’s no surprise that when Hubbard chatted with Maloney, she pitched her own sandwich for the Something About Her menu. “I feel like this is my formal request to have a sandwich named after me,” Hubbard said as the two started talking about the sandwich shop.

“I feel like that should happen,” Maloney agreed. “I feel like there needs to be that crossover where there’s like a Hubbard sandwich… we can get cute with it.”

Hubbard revealed what type of sandwich should bear her moniker. “My favorite sandwich is an Italian sandwich, but I love a good roast beef sandwich,” she said. “I’m from Florida so, like, red meat is my thing.”

Maloney said Italian sandwiches are her favorite as well. “Spicy prosciutto with mixed greens and maybe like an olive tapenade spread. Just simple and delicious.”

Katie Maloney Said Things Are ‘Moving Along’ With the Sandwich Shop

After Hubbard asked Maloney when her sandwich shop is opening, she gave an update.

“That’s a good question,” Maloney said. “I would say as soon as possible, but we’re still working on some things. It takes a lot of work and there’s a lot of legal stuff you have to go through until the real fun starts.”

“But we have our location and we’re moving along,” she continued. “We’re fundraising, we’re doing all of that at the moment. Once we’re ready and it’s go-time it won’t take that long. It’s just getting all the preliminary stuff out of the way.”

Maloney did not reveal where the sandwich shop will be located. She previously told the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that she wanted the restaurant to be located in “The Valley,” which is in the San Fernando area of Los Angeles.

But the Real Vanderpump fan account shared photos of what appears to be the Something About Her storefront on Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood. The fan site teased that if this is the location, Something About Her will be located near three of Lisa Vanderpump’s bars and restaurants: PUMP, SUR, and TomTom.

Maloney did not give an opening date in her podcast update, but the sign in the store window that was posted teased a 2022 opening.

Maloney told “The Bachelor Happy Hour” that she and Madix have been working with a consulting group to bring their vision for their business to life. “It’s going to be more than sandwiches,” she said in May 2022. “We want it to have its own vibe, its own personality. Kind of like retail, wine bar, wine and beer bar, but maybe cocktails as well.”

Maloney also emphasized that she is “all about supporting women and female businesses and products,” and said she hoped to find “a female-owned brewery or a female-owned wine brand, products or candles” or tea to sell at her shop.

READ NEXT: ’Vanderpump Rules’ Star Teases Uncomfortable’ Season 10