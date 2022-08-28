Katie Maloney Calls Tom Schwartz Her ‘Best Friend’

Katie Maloney ended her marriage to Tom Schwartz and confirmed the news in March 2022.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star wrote in an Instagram post.

On the August 19, 2022, episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney and Schwartz sat down for a chat just days before they closed on the sale of their home. The two talked about some of the memories they had made in the house and the things that they are going to miss.

They also spent some time trying to figure out how to refer to each other now that they are no longer a couple.

Maloney Said That She & Schwartz Are Still ‘Best Friends’

To kick off the episode, Maloney introduced Schwartz as her “good dear friend.”

“We’re still figuring out how to address each other in public,” Schwartz said. “We’re working through this now, cuz it’s like…when you separate with someone, you still love them, and you’re in public and you introduce them to someone they haven’t met before, how do you introduce them? Do you say ‘my ex-wife’? It’s so aggressive,” he added.

The two talked a little bit about it and said that they were “best friends” over the past 12 years to which Maloney asked, “I think we’re still best friends, right?”

Schwartz said that using that phrase may sound “unrealistic by socially acceptable standards.” But Maloney didn’t seem to care. The two didn’t really figure anything out and asked fans for their advice.

“I like best friend because we were best friends. We are best friends,” Maloney said.

“We still hang out,” Schwartz said, adding that the two have “boundaries” but they are “buddies.”

“We were family for many, many, many years,” Maloney said.

Fans Reacted to Maloney & Schwartz’s Decision to Call Each Other ‘Best Friends’

After the episode was released, some fans took to Reddit to discuss what Maloney and Schwartz had to say. Many commented on the two calling each other “best friends.”

“He gets cake. Eats it too. Katie needs to stop treating him like a child. Be nice to each other but best friends is not healthy for either of them,” one person wrote.

“This sounds like the movie Celest and Jesse Forever… spoiler but it doesn’t work out to be best friends with your ex spouse. Someone moves on and the other person is heart broken,” someone else added.

“Are they actually just best friends that made some weird marriage pact?? Like wtf. Who does this,” a third Redditor wondered.

“Pathetic. Imagine trying to date and being like, ‘my ex husband/wife is my best friend,'” a fourth person said, adding three red flag emoji.

