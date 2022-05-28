Fans Trash ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Following ‘Big Reveal’

Fans are upset with a “Vanderpump Rules” star after their announcement tease turned out to be a dud.

On May 25, Katie Maloney teased an announcement coming soon, but when it was finally revealed, fans were disappointed.

Fans Were Upset That Katie Maloney’s ‘Big Reveal’ Was Just New Merch ‘& the Crowd Goes Mild’

A Reddit thread was started titled “The big reveal…Katie has new merch” for fans to share their disappointment.

“Branding is not this cast’s strong suit,” someone wrote.

“Seriously. I follow Bravo meme pages that pump out more and better merchandise than the VPR cast lol,” another fan wrote about the new merchandise.

“I actually like Katie, but seeing this, I said out loud: ‘no’,” a fan said.

“At least it’s not make up? cough cough LFU,” a fan wrote. “But still. I def had your reaction.”

“And the crowd goes mild,” a commentor wrote.

“… immediately uninterested,” someome said.

“Ground breaking,” a fan joked. Another agreed writing, “riveting.”

“Uh she’s about 5 years too late to capitalize on her ‘brand’,” someone wrote.

“This is her karma for making fun of Kristen putting tumblr quotes on tshirts. Not so funny now huh, Katie,” someone pointed out.

“Everyone had so many extravagant ideas about what her post was about all of which gave her wayyy too much credit,” someone wrote. “I actually just thought it was going to be some stupid sponsorship but here we are.”

“I feel like out of everyone she is capable of putting out some high quality merch. This is corny.. a plain cotton t? a plastic tumblr? Its kinda tacky. I expected better,” someone said.

“Boring just like her,” a fan wrote.

“Looks like she’s taking cues from the MLM marketing world and teasing ‘big news’ for it to be something lame,” someone wrote.

Katie Maloney Says She Has ‘Been on a Date’ Following Her Split From Tom Schwartz

On March 15, Maloney announced she was splitting from her longtime husband and partner, Tom Schwartz. The couple had been together for 12 years and seem to have remained friends.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship,” she wrote on Instagram.

While appearing on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on May 24, she revealed she has begun dating again.

“I like going out, flirting, or like I’ve been on a date,” she said on the podcast. But despite going on at least one date, Maloney says she’s not “trying to get a boyfriend.”

Maloney also said she’s staying off dating apps, opting to meet in real life instead.

“It doesn’t mean it was not sad, and not heartbreaking, because it 100 percent is,” she said of moving on. “It was — it gutted me. But I think just leaning in and trusting your gut and listening to that because it’s about, always about, the relationship with yourself and nurturing that.”

