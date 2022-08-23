Katie Maloney Shows Off ‘Revenge Body’ Following Tom Schwartz Split

Katie Maloney is living her best life with one of her besties. The “Vanderpump Rules” star recently went on a girls’ trip with her good friend Kristina Kelly, where she lounged by a pool at a lavish resort in Mexico.

Maloney, 35, announced her split from her husband Tom Schwartz in March 2022. While the longtime couple vowed to remain friends, Maloney just had her first summer as a single lady in more than a decade, and fans couldn’t help but notice how great she looks.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney Posed by the Pool in a Bikini & Fans Reacted

In a series of photos shared on her Instagram page, Maloney was pictured in a pink bikini as she lounged by a hotel pool in Mexico. The Bravo star wore sunglasses and had a drink by her side as she soaked in the rays with her bestie.

“Vacay Mode,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star captioned the pic. “#happyearlybirthdaykk #girlstrip.”

Fans reacted to the pics, with many zeroing in on Maloney’s trim, toned body. Several commenters told the former SURver that she looks “amazing.”

“Katie clearly working on her summer body!” one fan wrote, in reference to Lala Kent’s past diss about Maloney when she was at a heavier weight.

“Someone’s Summer Body is bangin,’” another agreed.

“Revenge body on point! Yes Katie!” a third fan wrote.

“I think she is always gorgeous BUT nothing like a break up to get your body looking amazing! Best diet ever!” another chimed in.

“All these weight comments … she looks happy and that’s what matters,” anoter fan wrote.

Katie Maloney Previously Posed in a Bikini in Her New Apartment

This is not the first time Maloney has shown off her post-split bikini bod. In an Instagram photo reshared by the Pumprules fan account, the VPR star posed for a mirror selfie while wearing a bright orange and blue bikini. The VPR star had her hair pulled back and her hand on her hip as she posed for the pic in her new apartment.

“This has revenge body vibes!” one fan commented.

“Revenge body mind and soul Love the swagger,” another wrote.

Maloney previously revealed that she lost more than 20 pounds after finding a “really great” nutritionist, per Us Weekly.

When she was still with Schwartz, she dropped 25 pounds after learning how to eat for her body type.

“I think dieting is not sustainable and it’s very short term and just sets you up for failure. So, now I just feel like I just know how to like eat for my body and metabolism,” she told Hollywood Life in a previous interview.

Maloney has not revealed if she has lost more weight since splitting with Schwartz, but she definitely seems to be a lot more comfortable in her own skin now that she is a single lady.

The Sun noted that in the months since Maloney split from Schwartz, she has proudly posed in bikinis, mini dresses, and even nighties. In August 2022, the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran flaunted her body in a black one-piece as she went paddle-boarding with friends.

