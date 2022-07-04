Katie Maloney Shows Off Her Summer Body Following Tom Schwartz Split

Katie Maloney is ready for a single girl summer. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who announced her split from Tom Schwartz in March 2022, will have her first summer as a single lady in more than a decade.

Maloney, 35, and Schwartz, 39, were together for 12 years and legally married in Las Vegas in 2019, according to Page Six. Following their split, Maloney told the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that she is “not trying to get a boyfriend” right now, but that she likes “going out [and] flirting.”

But fans think Maloney is ready for a “hot girl summer” based on a recent photo she shared on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Katie Maloney’s Swimsuit Pic

In a photo posted on her Instagram story on June 30, 2022 and reshared on the Pumprules fan account, Maloney posed in a bright orange and blue bikini. The VPR star had her hair pulled back and her right hand on her hip as she posed in her new apartment for the mirror selfie.

Fans reacted to Maloney’s swimsuit pic in the comment section, with many zeroing in on her fit, post-split body.

“Revenge body mind and soul Love the swagger,” one fan wrote.

“This has revenge body vibes!” another agreed.

“The divorce diet always works. She looks happy!” a third fan chimed in.

“I know some people ARE working on their summer bodies! Katie looking fierce!” another wrote, in reference to Lala Kent’s regrettable past comment about Maloney’s “summer body” in an old episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Happiness & freedom to be yourself looks great on you, #1 and the weight loss looks good also, but it’s secondary to peace of mind and strength to grow and figuring out what makes you thrive,” another fan wrote to Maloney.

Katie Maloney’s Body Became a Storyline on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While Maloney appears to be very comfortable in her own skin these days, in the past, her body became an unexpected storyline on “Vanderpump Rules.”

In 2016, Lala Kent shamed Maloney by saying she wasn’t working on her “summer” body, and in 2018, co-star James Kennedy bashed Maloney for wearing short shorts during an L.A. Pride event and told her to “lose some f***ing weight.” Maloney went to SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump and gave her an ultimatum by saying she was no longer willing to work at a place where body-shaming was tolerated. Kennedy was subsequently fired from his DJ job at the West Hollywood bar, and he later apologized to Maloney.

Kent later told “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen that she regretted body-shaming Maloney. “I didn’t even believe what I was saying,” Kent said, per Bravo.com. “I was just trying to be hurtful. And I did something that my mom has literally raised me to never do, and it was just a very gross moment for me.”

In an interview with People, Maloney revealed that her body has changed a lot since she first started on “Vanderpump Rules” simply because she has gotten older.

“I was someone who worked out since high school — I was a cheerleader — and I just always worked out and never thought of it,” she told the outlet. “I gave myself a rest, I quit one gym, and that was probably the wrong time to do that … But it’s fine, it’s called age. Our bodies have done nothing but grow and change and grow some more since we were born. Knowing that it’s okay — I don’t need to look a certain way or I don’t need to be the same size as I was when I was 25.”

READ NEXT: Katie Maloney Gives New Details on Sandwich Shop With Ariana Madix