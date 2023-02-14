‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Shuts Down Dating Rumor

Katie Maloney set the record straight on her dating life.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who finalized her divorce from ex Tom Schwartz, in late 2022, has been dealing with dating rumors now that she’s single for the first time in more than 12 years.

On February 10, 2023, Maloney. 36, answered fan questions via an Ask Me a Question on her Instagram story, and it’s no surprise that several of the questions had to do with her relationship status.

“Are you dating Lukas Gage?” one fan asked. The question stems from a New Year’s Eve photo Maloney shared which showed her and the “White Lotus” actor lounging in bed. “Bb,” Maloney captioned the pic, which she posted on January 1.

On her Q&A, Maloney replied to the question with a simple, “Lol” before tagging Gage.

When another fan asked if she has a boyfriend, Maloney replied, “No.”

“Are you in like with anyone?” another asked. “In like lol,” Maloney replied. “I have crushes.”

Katie Maloney Admitted That Some of Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Castmates Disappointed Her This Season

Elsewhere in the Q &A, Maloney answered a fan who asked her if there is anyone from the “Vanderpump Rules” cast that disappointed her with a lack of support following her divorce. “There’s a few,” she wrote.

Another asked the former SURVer if it’s hard to rewatch the show, and does she feel “anger towards castmates all over again?”

“It can be frustrating at times,” Maloney admitted, before adding that in some ways it is “cathartic.” Maloney also told fans that she feels like a new person now that she’s single after 12 years with Schwartz. “Definitely. My life has completely changed,” she said.

Maloney has been vocal about the fact that she was not okay with Schwartz hooking up with their co-star, Raquel Leviss, following their split. She previously told “Entertainment Tonight” that when she found out the two had kissed it felt like a “slap in the face.”

Katie Maloney Said Tom Schwartz Broke the One Rule They Had Following Their Split

In August 2022, a source told Hollywood Life that Maloney walked in on a make-out session between her ex-husband and Leviss during a cast trip to Mexico for Scheana Shay’s wedding. “Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back,” the insider said.

The scene has yet to play out on “Vanderpump Rules,” but the trailer did show Leviss and Schwartz sharing a kiss.

Maloney spoke out about Schwartz’s hookup with Leviss while speaking on the November 11, 2022 episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast. At the time, she told her guest, “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard, that following their split, she and her ex-husband agreed not to date any of their mutual friends.

“Listen, the only thing Tom and I talked about was just like, you know maybe we just don’t date within our friend group,” Maloney said. “When you’ve been for the entirety of the group of friends, you’ve been a couple and married, then to break up and started dating within that group just feels a little toxic.”

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on February 8, 2023, Schwartz told host Andy Cohen he has “no regrets” about kissing Leviss, although he added that he regrets hurting his ex-wife. He later admitted that he tends to prefer make-out sessions in lieu of overnight dates.

“I’m capable of having a one-night stand and they’re lovely, but I just love how low stakes a good make-out session is,” Schwartz explained, per BravoTV.com.

