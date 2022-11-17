Will Fans See Katie Maloney’s New Relationship on ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Katie Maloney is in a new relationship following her divorce from Tom Schwartz and things appear to be going well.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star’s dating life was a big topic of conversation for her at BravoCon 2022, and, in an interview with Page Six, she revealed that she’d been seeing a young guy. A short while later, Us Weekly reported that Maloney was dating Satchel Clendenin, an actor from California.

Although Maloney has yet to confirm that she and Clendenin are an item — and the two have yet to go Instagram official — it has been confirmed that he will be on “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. In fact, it was Schwartz who confirmed that fans will get to see Maloney’s new beau on the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schwartz Said Fans Will Get to See Some of Maloney’s New Romance Play Out on VPR

In an interview with Us Weekly, Schwartz revealed that fans will get to see some of Maloney’s new relationship “play out” on the show.

“My gut reaction — it was tough but I got to say I handled it pretty damn well. I’m very reasonable in regard to that,” he explained.

“I hear great things and I’ve heard he’s a really nice guy. I just want Katie to be happy. I’m not just saying that. I’m not trying to be a self-righteous Mr. Cool Guy. I just want Katie to be happy. I’m not the jealous type,” Schwartz added.

In an interview with The Sun, Schwartz confirmed that he’s actually met Clendenin.

“I got to meet him briefly. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this, but I liked him,” he told the outlet. Meanwhile, Schwartz confirmed that he’s not ready to seriously date anyone.

“I think I just want to be selfish for a while, and I mean that in the best possible way,” he explained. “Focus on myself and my family and my career. I’m not that interested in romance. If it finds me, if it comes knocking on the door, I’ll open it and I’ll say hello. I don’t know if I’ll let romance in, but I’ll open the door,” he added.

Schwartz & Maloney Are Still Close

Despite their decision to end their marriage, Schwartz and Maloney are still very close.

“I still consider [Katie] one of the closest friends in my life and love her. But man, yeah, we definitely ran the gauntlet this year,” Schwartz told The Sun. “She has a completely different outlook and perspective on our relationship I think. … I still get excited every time I see her. I still love her. Not like in love,” he added.

More recently, Schwartz took to his Instagram Stories to wish his ex a happy “re-birthday” in honor of the anniversary of an accident that occurred in 2009 that nearly cost Maloney her life. Maloney had been sitting on a skylight taking some photos when the skylight gave way, causing her to fall three stories. She ended up with a broken jaw, a broken collarbone, broken ribs, and she also sustained a brain injury, according to an interview she did in May 2018 on “The Doctors.”

“Happy re-birthday Bub! From: Gordo, Butters, Tom,” Schwartz captioned a pic, according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Has Considered Returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules’