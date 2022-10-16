Katie Maloney’s BravoCon Look Sparks Debate

Katie Maloney was one of the over 100 Bravo stars in attendance at BravoCon 2022, taking place from October 14 to 16 at the Javits Center in New York City.

As many Bravo stars shared photos of their outfits for the event and clips of who they were meeting, “Vanderpump Rules” veteran Maloney posted a couple of photos on October 14 of her look for the first day of the event.

“Today at BravoCon was a freaking blast!” Maloney captioned her two photos of her outfit. “I got to meet so many amazing people!!! Here’s my outfit, I am obsessed, the beautiful @rima_rama pulled together all my looks for this weekend and can’t wait to share the rest!”

The first photo was a look at her entire outfit, which was a black and white patterned button-up half-untucked into a black leather mini-skirt. She paired the look with a red blazer, black sheer tights and black boots. For the first photo, Maloney hid her face with her phone to take the mirror selfie, while the second photo showed a close-up of the Bravo star’s makeup and hair.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Several Commenters Said They Thought Katie Maloney Was Giving Off ‘Tom Sandoval Vibes’

Many commenters praised Maloney for the fashion choice in the comments, telling the “Vanderpump Rules” star she was looking fantastic. Stassi Schroeder wrote that Maloney was giving off “cool girl vibes” while Kristen Doute wrote “yes yes yes” with fire and heart-eyes emojis.

However, there were also quite a few people who wrote that they thought the first photo was actually Maloney’s co-star Tom Sandoval as the first photo hid the Bravo star’s face. “I thought that was Tom S for a second,” someone wrote with crying laughing emojis.

Another person commented, “I first thought this was Tom Sandoval,” to which several people agreed that they thought the same. One person replied to Maloney’s post, “Thought you were dressed as Sandoval.” Another said she was giving off “Tom Sandoval vibes” while another said, “Is that Tom Sandoval??? Oops, just saw the 2nd pic LOL.”

However, many others complimented the star for her appearance, with a few others saying they thought she was giving off “Velma vibes” from Scooby-Doo.

Katie Maloney & Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars Attended BravoCon & Teased Upcoming Drama on Season 10 of the Hit Show

Maloney was joined by the other “Vanderpump Rules” cast members at BravoCon and several of them teased the upcoming 10th season, which doesn’t yet have a release date. Maloney’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz following their divorce getting finalized this week, spoke about the season at BravoCon.

“It’s a whole new landscape for ‘VPR.’ It’s like a ‘VPR’ reset,” he said, according to Variety. He pointed out that two cast members’ engagements ended and his marriage ended as well. “I got out of a marriage, 12 years together,” he added. “I’m just sort of rediscovering how to be Tom Schwartz.”

Maloney and Schwartz’s co-star Raquel Leviss also addressed reports that she and Schwartz had hooked up, which might have caused tension between the newly separated couple. “I know there’s a lot of stories coming out about me, but I kind of just don’t really want to speak about it too much, because I think it’s important to really see how things play out,” she shared at BravoCon 2022, the publication reported. “I stand by every decision that I made this season, and you’ll just have to see.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’