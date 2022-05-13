PHOTOS: Fans Call Katie Maloney’s Maid of Honor Dress ‘Hideous’

Katie Maloney served as Maid of Honor at Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s wedding in Italy that took place on May 12, 2022.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star was by her best friend’s side to witness the second wedding for Schroeder and Clark, who were originally supposed to tie the knot in Italy but had their plans derailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple exchanged vows in a small ceremony in California in September 2020, but ultimately decided to travel to Rome when pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Maloney was one of a handful of friends who attended the couple’s nuptials. She wore a strapless gold dress — to keep in with Schroeder’s neutral-chic color scheme for the soiree — that featured a push-up top, tiered ruffles, and gems in the center of two large bows.

Schroeder loved the dress, commenting on Maloney’s post, “To say MOH dress goals doesn’t even do it justice. It was PERFECTION.” Many fans, however, did not feel the same about it.

Maloney’s Dress Was Criticized by VPR Fans on Reddit

Maloney’s Maid of Honor dress was a topic of conversation amongst Redditors on May 12, 2022. Two separate threads about her wedding look were created, and while many fans thought that Maloney looked great, several dissed her dress.

“This dress is so fug. but i appreciate that katie has her own style,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Maloney’s look.

“Idk, guess it’s just not my style. I think it’s ugly,” someone else added.

“This dress is hideous. She wore an amazing pink dress to the rehearsal. That was stunning,” a third person said.

“Is she going to scarecrow prom?” another Reddit user asked.

“I’m sorry but I think this dress is hideous! Even with the plunge to the navel it still gives off mother of the bride energy! Katie looks absolutely stunning, I haven’t see her look so good in a couple of years! Divorce suits her but that dress is no bueno,” read another comment.

Maloney Revealed That Her Dress Was Very Expensive

On the March 25, 2022, episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney talked with Taylor Strecker — another Schroeder BFF who served as officiant at the May 12 wedding — about the dress she purchased for the event.

“So, here’s the deal. The wedding party was gonna be bigger. And because of Covid and everything, the wedding itself is way smaller than it was supposed to be, therefore the wedding party has been reduced down,” Strecker explained. She went on to say that she had struggled to find a dress for the wedding.

“Katie found the most stunning, gorgeous, couture dress in all the land,” she said.

“I know,” Maloney agreed.

Strecker went on to say that Schroeder told her that she could wear anything from a tux to something neutral or metallic. However, Strecker said that Schroeder was totally swayed by Maloney’s dress choice, and basically changed her color palette to gold/neutral because of it.

“I didn’t even have one [option]. The only option I had was this one dress because that just became the only option. And when I found it, there were only two sizes left,” Maloney said. She revealed that the dress she chose was “very expensive” and that she’s paying it off in increments.

“I’m doing, like, a layaway,” Maloney admitted.

