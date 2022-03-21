Katie Maloney Gives Update on Her Future & Sandwich Shop With Ariana Madix

Katie Maloney opened up to fans days after announcing her split from her husband Tom Schwartz.

On March 15, the “Vanderpump Rules” star stunned fans with an Instagram statement in which she announced she was ending her 12-year relationship with the TomTom partner, whom she legally married in 2019. In a separate statement, Schwartz revealed that the split was Maloney’s decision. According to E! News, Schwartz admitted, “I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me,” and noted that the reason for the split was “complicated” and wasn’t due to one thing “in particular.”

While the longtime couple vowed to remain friends, fans have been wondering about what is next for them and their future on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Katie Maloney Revealed She is Feeling ‘Hopeful’ About Her Future

Despite their separation, Schwartz and Maloney are still living together in their Valley Village, California home, the former SURver revealed on her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast on Friday, March 18. The Daily Mail also posted photos of Maloney, 35, and Schwartz, 39, having drinks together at Mister O’s in Studio City, California, over the weekend. According to TMZ, the recently separated couple ”seemed disinterested in each other” and were both looking down at their phones during the drink date.

On her Instagram story on Sunday, March 20, Maloney told fans to ask her anything. When one fan asked her how she is doing amid her divorce announcement, she replied, “I’m actually doing really good. Feeling really loved and supported. I feel very hopeful.”

Another fan asked the Bravo star what helped her get to her decision to end her long relationship with Schwartz.

“Trusting myself, “Maloney replied.

Katie Maloney Gave an Update on Her Business Plans With Ariana Madix

On the last season of “Vanderpump Rules,” fans saw Maloney and pal Ariana Madix develop a plan to open a sandwich shop together. During a meet-up with their former SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump, the two teased a gourmet sandwich bar with an “unapologetically feminine,” European vibe and revealed they planned to call it Something About Her. The women also met up with Lala Kent’s film producer ex, Randall Emmett, who agreed to invest $150,000 into the business. Amid Emmett’s cheating scandal and subsequent split from Kent, he will no longer be involved in the sandwich shop – but that’s not stopping Maloney and Madix from realizing their dream.

On her Instagram story, a fan asked Maloney what her goals are for this new chapter in her life, sans Schwartz.

“I’m on a pursuit of happiness,” she replied. “I want to feed my soul. And of course I want to prioritize my career goals.”

When another fan asked the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran if she is still interested in opening Something About Her with Madix, she replied, “1000%” and tagged her business partner.

A note on the future eatery’s Instagram page teases a 2022 grand opening. Maloney also teased that the business idea has evolved into more “than sandwiches” and urged fans to “Stay tuned to find out what we have in store.”

