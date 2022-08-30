Katie Maloney Caught Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss Making Out: SOURCE

“Vanderpump Rules” fans could see an explosive love triangle play out next season, according to a source who was at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in Cancun, Mexico, where major drama played out.

In March 2022, “Vanderpump Rules” OGs Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney announced they were ending their marriage. The split news came three months after their co-stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss publicly broke off their engagement while filming the season 9 reunion.

Not long after the back-to-back splits, rumors surfaced that Schwartz and Leviss hooked up at the Coachella musicfestival, but the Tom Tom partner quickly shut down the story. “Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella,” Schwartz tweeted in April 2022.

But now, new rumors have surfaced about the single VPR co-stars hooking up at Shay’s destination wedding in Mexico, and an eyewitness claims Maloney saw it all play out.

An Insider Said Katie Maloney Caught Tom Schwartz Making Out With Raquel Leviss in an Underwater Cave

It is unclear if Katie Maloney attended Scheana Shay’s wedding ceremony, but she did attend some pre-wedding events. Schwartz and Leviss were both in the wedding party.

A source previously told Hollywood Life that Schwartz, 39, and Leviss, 27, were first spotted “getting “cozy” at the Shay and Davies’ wedding welcome party. Another eyewitness told Us Weekly that Schwartz and Leviss hooked up after drinking at the wedding reception. “Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” the source told the outlet, adding that even “more happened” between the two co-stars.

According to a source for Hollywood Life, Maloney also walked in on a heavy makeout session between her ex and her friend in an underwater cave hours before the wedding ceremony, and cameras for “Vanderpump Rules” 10th season documented the whole thing.

“Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back,” the source said. “[They] were trying to keep their make-out sessions private, but they were not doing a very good job at it.”

The insider added that Maloney and Schwartz were also seen making out in a spa area and that they “had their hands all over each other.” “Tom and Raquel were also making out at the after-party,” the source said.

Schwartz didn’t know Leviss that well until recently. In July 2022, the bar owner told Shay’s “Scheananagins” podcast that he “never got to know Raquel” and “never really gave her a chance” when she was in a relationship with Kennedy. But now that they are on more intimate terms, the duo’s newfound friendship is causing “tension” for Schwartz and Maloney, according to E! News.

Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Argued While Filming Other Scenes for Vanderpump Rules

Filming for “Vanderpump Rules” 10th season kicked off in July 2022. According to TMZ, even before the wedding drama took place, Schwartz and Maloney filmed several “tense” one-on-one scenes in which they talked about their split.

An insider told the outlet that while filming at the Daily Mail’s opening party for Schwartz & Sandy’s, Maloney and Schwartz had a heated conversation in the packed bar as cameras rolled. The two also shot another scene at the bar where Maloney was said to have confronted her ex about his flirtatious behavior with another woman before storming out. Schwartz and Maloney were together for 12 years and legally married for three.

READ NEXT: Who is James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend Ally Lewber?