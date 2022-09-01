Katie Maloney Shows Off Toned Body Following Tom Schwartz Split

Katie Maloney has been embracing the single life ever since she decided to break things off with her ex, Tom Schwartz. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars announced their decision to split back in March 2022.

“I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” Maloney wrote in a statement posted on her Instagram feed.

Since then, both Maloney and Schwartz have moved into new places and have been adjusting to life as individuals as opposed to a unit. There have been ups and downs, but overall, Maloney seems content with the decision that she made and she’s been spending time focusing on herself, according to various podcast episodes she has recorded.

The reality star traveled to Mexico at the end of August for a girls trip with pal Kristina Kelly at the same time as the rest of the VPR cast was there for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding. Although Maloney didn’t attend the wedding, she showed off some stunning looks and fans have reacted to her posts on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maloney Shared a Photo of Herself in a Cave

On August 28, 2022, Maloney shared a photo from her trip to Mexico.

“Only having dinner in Caves from now on,” she captioned the pic, which showed her standing in a cave on a set of stairs. She was wearing a champagne-colored miniskirt and a matching long-sleeve top with a collar. She wore a pair of gold heels with a bow accent on the toe and accessorized the look with a few rings and a couple of necklaces.

It didn’t take long for fans to react to the post, letting Maloney know that she looked great and many mentioning that her post-split look was really working for her.

“Looking gorgeous!! Love how you’ve taken control of your life. Go Gurl!!” one person commented.

“Look like you lost all the dead weight! & that was your loser hubby! Good for you,” someone else said.

“Nothing better than the break up diet,” another comment read.

“You look amazing Katie! The single life looks so good and empowering on you,” a fourth fan echoed.

“Being Tom free looks good on you,” a fifth Instagram user chimed in.

A Bikini Photo From the Same Trip Received Similar Responses

On August 21, 2022, Maloney shared a photo of her and Kelly hanging out by the pool both wearing bathing suits while soaking in some sun.

“Vacay mode,” she captioned the snap.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to let Maloney know that the single life looked great on her.

“Revenge body on point! Yes Katie!” one person commented.

“Katie!!!!! You look amazinggg,” someone else wrote.

“Katie you look amazing!!! Wow,” a third comment read.

