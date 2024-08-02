Katie Maloney Spotted With Bombshell Date in California: Report

Katie Maloney went out with a bombshell.

In July 2024, the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran, 37, was seen out to dinner with “Love Island” star Connor Newsum, 28, days after the Peacock dating show ended its summertime run, Us Weekly reported. Maloney’s VPR bestie Ariana Madix was the host for the sixth season of “Love Island USA” in Fiji.

On July 31, Maloney and Newsum were seen together in a cozy corner table at the Studio City, California restaurant Laurel Tavern on July 31, the outlet reported.

Maloney has been divorced from her ex-husband Tom Schwartz, since October 2022. Newsum left “Love Island” a single man after his romance with fellow Islander Leah Kateb didn’t survive a recoupling.

It’s no surprise that fans had strong opinions on Maloney’s dinner date with Newsum. In the comment section of a TikTok post, some fans said “Noooooooo” to the possible romance.

“Nooooo. Connor is 🚩🚩🚩,” one commenter wrote.

“Love my queen katie but she has horrible taste in men,” another agreed.

“I noticed that Katie followed him on IG and liked some of his posts and thought that was weird!!” another chimed in.

“Not a fan of him BUT feel like Ariana had to of gave her the green light on this?? I mean I’m sure they talked about him before 🧐,” another speculated.

But others praised Maloney for living her best life. “Conner is sweet, and attractive. If she could carry on a full-blown relationship with Tom… she could survive anything. Get it @Katie Maloney 💖,” one fan wrote.

Another fan joked, “She said “I got a teeeeext” 🤭,” in reference to the signature “Love Island ” catchphrase that alerts the Islanders of big news.

Katie Maloney Shared Her Opinion On ‘Love Island’ Men

“Love Island” collided with “Vanderpump Rules” when Madix was announced as the host for season 6. But midway through the season, another ”bombshell” entered the villa when Maloney made a guest appearance on the recap show “Love Island: Aftersun.”

During her visit, Maloney had plenty to say about the “Love Island” suitors. “The men have disappointed, but I’m used to that,” she said, before calling out contestant Aaron Evans for gaslighting Kaylor Martin after she became upset over him kissing another woman on the island.

“I essentially married my Aaron, so let me be the cautionary tale,” Maloney warned Martin, per Reality Tea. “It doesn’t have to be this way. It doesn’t have to be the highs and the lows, that’s not love.”

Maloney talked about her “Aftersun” cameo during an episode of her “Disrespectfully” podcast. She called the experience “amazing.”

Katie Maloney Previously Said She Likes to Date Younger Guys

While Schwartz was older than her, Maloney has admitted that she is attracted to younger guys now that she is divorced. In 2022 she told Us Weekly that a lot of the guys she was attracted to were “really young.” “I’m kind of, like, in a cougar era,” she admitted.

During “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, she dated 25-year-old actor Satchel Clendenin. She later clarified on “The Viall Files” podcast that her romance with Clendenin was “ very casual.”

In a 2024 interview on the “Lightweights” podcast, Maloney admitted that the first year after her divorce she was just “down to have fun.” She described the dating scene in L.A. as “terrible” and noted she doesn’t like dating apps. “I prefer, I like to meet people just in real life or through friends or referrals recommendations, that kind of thing,” she said.

“I mean I’ve done all the dates you know,” she added. “I’ve had dinner I’ve had drinks I’ve had coffee, I’ve had you know like all the standard whatever kind of dates. There hasn’t been a lot of second dates.”

