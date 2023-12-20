Katie Maloney Explains Why She Thinks Tom Sandoval Isn’t Genuinely Sorry for His Actions

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney shared she does not believe her castmate Tom Sandoval “has worked on himself” following his cheating scandal.

While recording the December 12 episode of the “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast, Maloney acknowledged that Sandoval has apologized for cheating on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. She stated, however, that she does not believe Sandoval is genuinely sorry for his actions.

“I think apologies are words. I think when someone is really sorry, you see that they are sorry. You see it with behavior modification. You see them changing, like, how they operate. And it’s one thing to say you’re sorry. It’s one thing to prove that you’re sorry,” said Maloney.

In addition, Maloney stated that she was “unsure” if “Vanderpump Rules” fans will forgive him for his affair.

“Maybe some will,” stated the 36-year-old.

Maloney also stated Sandoval does not seem to understand why he received intense backlash from Bravo fans following his affair. She noted that he said he thought his cheating scandal was revealed on a slow news day, which brought more attention to the issue on the December 7 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp. Sandoval also stated he believed fans were interested in his and Leviss’ romance as the show’s 10th season was airing when the news of his affair broke in the “Two Ts In A Pod’ interview.

“He was like, ‘Literally, everyone has cheated. I don’t understand.’ When you go back and say like, ‘Well, so and so did it, so like I don’t understand why because I did it — when they are just as guilty.’ Well, you know what? There is a bunch of serial killers, sitting in jail. But does that mean murder is not so bad?” said Maloney.

Maloney then clarified that she is not “compar[ing] cheating to, like, murder.”

“Hopefully we’ve learned how wrong those things are. And how s**** that kind of behavior is by the time you are in your 40s. Just the fact that you still don’t get it, to me, is why I’m like, ‘You got some soul-searching to do, pal,’” continued Maloney.

Jax Taylor Spoke Positively About Tom Sandoval

Following Sandoval’s March 2023 cheating scandal, Jax Taylor, who exited the series after season 8, criticized Tom Sandoval & The Most Extra singer’s behavior. However, during a November 2023 interview on his podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany,” Taylor shared he has rekindled his friendship with Sandoval. He stated that he believes the 41-year-old can redeem himself.

“I think he’s a good person. I think he has just gone through some things. Everybody makes mistakes in life, everybody screws up in life. Yes, what he did is wrong. But I’m not going to write the guy off. I had a really, really nice conversation with him,” said Taylor.

Taylor’s podcast co-host and wife, Brittany Cartwright, however, expressed concern about her husband befriending Sandoval again. She also asserted that she is still on Madix’s side following her and Sandoval’s March 2023 breakup.

“You’ve got to take it slow and make sure that people really change. Because it takes a really long time to change,” said Cartwright.

Lala Kent Came to Tom Sandoval’s Defense

Sandoval received boos from fans at the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3. During a “Vanderpump Rules” panel, an audience member asked Sandoval why he has remained on the cast following his affair. Kent, who has previously voiced her dislike of Sandoval, stated she did not appreciate the remark.

“He’s sitting in front of ya’ll while ya’ll boo him. I have to be honest, if I were in his position, I’d tell ya’ll to go f*** off,” said Kent.

Kent shared why she decided to defend Sandoval during a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that fans should move on from Sandoval’s affair.

“I don’t know if it was really directly for Sandoval. It was just like, ‘We can’t keep doing this.’ Like we’ve got to move on at some point. And I didn’t feel like the punishment is fitting the crime any longer,” said Kent.