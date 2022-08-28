Katie Maloney Shares Cryptic Post Amid Rumors About Ex Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney may have not lived her best life in Mexico. The “Vanderpump Rules” star had fans buzzing after returning from a trip to Cancun in August 2022.

In March 2022, Maloney, 35, announced her split from her husband Tom Schwartz, 39. The breakup came three months VPR co-stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss publicly ended their engagement while filming the season 9 reunion.

While all of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast headed to Mexico for the wedding of Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, Maloney confused fans by posing with her pal Kristina Kelly at a pool at a vacation resort in Mexico during the same time period and calling it a “girls trip.”

“Vacay Mode,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star captioned a poolside on her Instagram page. “#happyearlybirthdaykk #girlstrip.”

Once Maloney returned home from Mexico – well ahead of her VPR co-stars – she confused fans even more with a social media post.

Katie Maloney Shared a Cryptic Instagram Post After Returning From Mexico

In a post shared on her Instagram stories on August 25, Maloney posed in her apartment near Valley Village, California. The Bravo star had a serious and exhausted look on her face in the selfie.

“So happy to be home,” Maloney captioned the pic. ”My face says it all but for real. Back in my safe place feels so goooooood.”

Fans wasted no time posting a Reddit thread in which they speculated about Maloney and her state of mind. One commenter noted that Maloney and Kelly were rumored to have stayed at a different Mexican resort than the other VPR cast members did amid drama during filming wedding activities for the Bravo reality show.

Others speculated that something went down between Maloney and her ex-husband that caused her to change plans.

“I think Katie had plane tickets and hotel reservations planning on going to the wedding. Something happened between them, but she still decided to take the trip. …It looks like it wasn’t the best time for her,” one Redditor wrote.

Others questioned what appeared to be a social media dig by Maloney.

“It must be so exhausting to be 35 years old and posting stuff like this…I know she signed up for a life of publicity, but imagine having to make backhanded comments and fight with people to stay relevant,” another chimed in.

Others felt that there may be some truth to rumors that Maloney’s ex got flirty with a VPR co-star at Shay’s wedding welcome party. And others chalked up the comment to Maloney just being ready to be back home in her own bed.

“Trips are fun, but coming home to sleep in your own bed in your own comfort is always the best. They’re doing a good job at stoking the fire for the next season,” a fan wrote.

There Have Been Rumors That Maloney’s Ex Got ‘Cozy’ With a Co-Star

There has been some speculation as to whether or not Maloney actually attended Shay’s wedding. According to E! News, she did attend a welcome party for the bride and groom held at the Coralina Beach Club. A source told Hollywood Life that Maloney’s ex Schwartz was spotted “getting cozy” with Raquel Leviss at the welcome party.

Both Schwartz and Leviss were also members of the wedding party, and a source told Us Weekly that they hooked up at the reception, which could explain Maloney’s cryptic, post-trip IG post.

“Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” the insider dished of Schwartz and Leviss.

READ NEXT: Who is James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend Ally Lewber?