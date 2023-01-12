‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Posts Cryptic Messages Ahead of Season 10

A “Vanderpump Rules” star shared a couple of cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories ahead of the show’s new season.

Katie Maloney will be appearing on season 10 of VPR — single for the first time since the show’s inception. Maloney and her now-ex-husband Tom Schwartz announced their decision to divorce in early 2022.

Maloney’s life as a divorcee will undoubtedly be a storyline on season 10, as she navigates the world as a single woman and dips her toe back into the dating pool. Moreover, the friendship group that she’s a big part of also still includes Schwartz, and some drama is more than likely when the show returns to television in early 2023.

It seems as though Maloney may already be hinting at some of that drama, by the posts she shared on social media.

Maloney Shared 2 Posts About Relationships

Just after the Christmas holiday, Maloney shared two posts about friendship on her Instagram Stories.

“Reminder: You deserve friends who treat you with love and respect,” the first post read. “You deserve friends that listen to you. You deserve friends that try to understand your feelings and respect them. You deserve positive and health friendships. Don’t settle for less,” the quote continued.

She then shared a post about loyalty, adding the caption “Also…..”

“Loyalty is hard to find. Trust is easy to lose. Actions speak louder than words,” the post read.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Are Trying to Figure Out if Maloney Had a Falling Out With a Friend

Maloney didn’t provide any context for either of the statements that she shared and it’s unclear if she was being vague on purpose or if she was referring to something that happened in her personal life. Several people took to Reddit to discuss the cryptic posts and try to decipher what Maloney may have been hinting at.

Someone started a new thread asking other fans who they thought Maloney’s posts were about. More than 100 comments have amassed.

“I think she’s trying to drum up interest for the new season of VPR,” one Redditor suggested of Maloney’s cryptic posts.

“If it’s someone from the show- I say Lala maybe bc La has been spending alot [sic] of time with Scheana , and looks like she’s even at Scheana Palm Springs house for Christmas. Obviously no way of knowing for certain, but I think a lot of the reason Lala is spending so much time with Scheana is bc of the girls being so close in age . And this time of year you do lots of little fun s*** with ur kids that maybe Katie wouldn’t necessarily want to do? Idk just saying. And if it’s Not about a cast member then idk,” someone else weighed in.

“Im guessing Kristen. Especially because Kristen has been running her mouth lately so I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the blow up in Mexico with Katie not attending the wedding was fueled from Doute/Jax’s emotional melt down,” a third comment read.

“She could be posting this about literally any of her friends and it would apply to all of them lmao,” a fourth Reddit user pointed out.

