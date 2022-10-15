Katie Maloney Shares News About Her Personal Life

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have ended their marriage. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars announced their decision in March 2022.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” Maloney shared on Instagram after several weeks of fan speculation.

In the months that followed, Maloney and Schwartz continued living together — albeit in separate bedrooms — while they got their house ready to sell.

“This living situation is not going to be forever. We are trying to finish the repairs on our home and then we plan on listing our home, selling it, and finding our own places to live,” Maloney said on the April 1, 2022 episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast.

Since that time, quite a bit has changed in Maloney’s life — and she shared a very small update about what she’s up to these days.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maloney Is Dating Again

Shortly after her split from Schwartz, Maloney explained that she didn’t feel ready to put herself back out into the dating world.

“It’s a good time, I feel like, after a breakup to not say no,” Maloney said on her April 1 podcast. “It’s a great time to just start saying yes to things. I mean, I’m trying to say yes to things. I haven’t gone on any dates, but I’m saying yes to going out with friends and to dinner, and to just meet up with people,” she added.

“Everyone moves at their own time, but, you know, I think there’s a healing process that should be happening. Especially when you were with someone and planning to get married,” she continued.

Now that some time has passed and Maloney and Schwartz have moved into their own separate apartments, things are looking a bit different. On October 6, 2022, Maloney put up a question box on her Instagram Stories, allowing her followers to ask her whatever they wanted. Someone asked if she was dating again and Maloney answered with just one word. “Oui.” She added a winky face emoji, too.

Maloney Appears Excited for What the Future Holds

Despite going through a divorce, Maloney seems open to what the future may have in store for her.

“You would think that after being with someone for 12 years and all this, you wouldn’t be ready for [dating], but I feel like I am and I’d be down for all that,” she said on the April 10, 2022, episode of the “We Met at Acme” podcast.

“When you’re still living with your ex, it does present some obstacles. Also, I haven’t been single since I was 24 and now I’m 36. So it’s a different world out there. I feel like I’m totally out of my element, out of my depth here,” she added.

She went on to share what she’s looking for in a potential partner.

“[Someone] who isn’t worried about what every single person in the room thinks and how they’re feeling. Someone who is going to prioritize me and support my feelings and my emotions. Someone who doesn’t prioritize partying and drinking. Someone who definitely wants a family, who’s seriously ready for that, not just says that they are,” she said.

