Katie Maloney Teases Something New For ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

Katie Maloney says fans will see a completely new side of her when “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 premieres in January. The Bravo star, who divorced her husband Tom Schwartz in 2022, will fully explore the single life for the first time this season.

VPR season 10 featured Maloney and Schwartz still going through their divorce. Much of Maloney’s storyline was tied to her jealousy over Schwartz’s flirty friendship with Raquel Leviss. But during a December 2023 appearance on the “Off the Vine” podcast, Maloney shared that she’s ready for fans to see her new life as a single lady.

“I’m excited for people to see me — you know, from the beginning of the show, I was with Tom,” she said. “It was always like I was in a relationship, and it was often bad and often times really bad. And there was good times as well, but I think kind of seeing me for the first time like single and not like last year, I was like we’re going through divorce and I was still very much attached to Tom. …It was a really hard season, I was like really emotional. But this season was just like very single. I’m dating a lot I’m having fun so I’m excited for that.”

Katie Maloney Locks Lips With a Woman on VPR Season 11

While Maloney did not elaborate on who she dates in season 11, fans already got a sneak peek of one hookup. When the season 11 trailer dropped on December 11, fans saw a snippet of Maloney kissing a woman.

In one scene, the woman, singer Tori Keeth, admits she is crushing on both Maloney and Schwartz. Schwartz is later heard saying he’s “never been in a love triangle before.” “May the best man win,” Maloney fires back.

Maloney addressed the scene at BravoCon 2023 in November. When she was asked if she’d ever consider “dipping her toe in the lady pond,” co-star Scheana Shay answered for her. “Season 11,” she teased. “What she said,” Maloney replied.

This won’t be the first time Maloney has been seen on-camera kissing a girl.

In 2016, a VPR girls night turned into a kiss-fest between Maloney and her BFFs. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Maloney described the girly action as the “PG-ish version of getting even” with their boyfriends. “This is not her first dip in the lady pond,” Schwartz added.

After host Andy Cohen asked Maloney, “Katie have you been with a lady?,” she coyly replied, “Perhaps.”

Katie Maloney Did Briefly Date During VPR Season 10

Play

While Maloney was technically single during “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, she was not totally in her dating game. She did bring one date, Satchel Clendenin, to Lala Kent’s birthday party. He also attended a disastrous beach party that ended with James Kennedy tossing a drink all over Schwartz.

Maloney gave an update on Clendenin at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion taping. “I know he wanted a relationship and more, and I just knew that it wasn’t probably going to be [able to] work out for us, so I had to just let him, you know, go do his thing,” she said, per BravoTV.com.

“He’s got a girlfriend now, so I’m happy for him, and that’s great. But he’s lovely, and every now and then we keep in touch,” the “Vandeprump Rules” star added.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Gives Update on Mauricio Umansky Separation