Katie Maloney Reveals What She’s Looking For in a New Man

Katie Maloney is single for the first time in 12 years—and she has some definite ideas about what she is looking for in a new partner.

The 35-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Schwartz in March 2022, according to Page Six.

But during an April 2022 episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney revealed that she is still living with Schwartz in their Valley Village California home as they get ready to put their shared property on the market.

“We’re still living together in separate rooms, obviously,” she explained on the “We Met at Acme” podcast. “We’re not sleeping in the same bed together. It’s working out. It’s peaceful, it’s good, you know. I know for some people it’s not ideal, and I don’t know if it’s necessarily ideal for us but we’re making it work.”

With such an unconventional post-split living situation, things could get awkward for the exes should they start dating other people.

Katie Maloney Revealed What Kind of Guy She is Looking For

In the interview, Maloney described herself as “technically single but going through divorce” after 12 years with the TomTom partner. When asked about dating, she revealed that she is “emotionally” ready to dive back into the dating pool.

“You would think that after being with someone for 12 years and all this, you wouldn’t be ready for that, but I feel like I am and I’d be down for all that,” she said. “When you’re still living with your ex, it does present some obstacles. Also, I haven’t been single since I was 24 and now I’m 36. So it’s a different world out there. I feel like I’m totally out of my element, out of my depth here.”

While she’s ready to date, Maloney shut down the idea of using dating apps.

“I don’t know if I even wanna do that,” she said. “It does feel like a lot, because when I met Tom, dating apps weren’t even around then. I just meet people the old fashioned way. “

As for the qualities that Schwartz lacked that she is looking for in a new man, Maloney didn’t hold back.

“[Someone] who isn’t worried about what every single person in the room thinks and how they’re feeling,” she said of her ideal mate. “Someone who is going to prioritize me and support my feelings and my emotions. Someone who doesn’t prioritize partying and drinking. Someone who definitely wants a family, who’s seriously ready for that, not just says that they are.”

“I feel bad because Tom does have wonderful qualities, it’s not that,” she added. “Just someone who understands that marriage and a relationship is being accountable to someone, and it’s not just about you. If you’re signing up to share a life with someone, you gotta show up for that person. “

A ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star Thinks Things Could Change Between Maloney & Schwartz Once They Date Other People

Maloney admitted that if Schwartz were to start dating it would “feel” weird.”

“But I don’t think I would go crazy,” she added. “I don’t think I’d feel hurt, I don’t think I would feel betrayed. As long as she wasn’t a psycho, as long as she was a good person that was gonna be nice. I can’t say that I would be upset. It would just be weird. The same way he would probably feel about me.”

She added that anyone who dates her or Schwartz will have to be “really secure” because they intend to remain friends even after their divorce.

“Tom isn’t the type of guy to get super, super jealous. I think that we really can remain friends,” she said. “Our friendship is really the core of our relationship. … I think it would really break both of our hearts for us to have to have spent 12 years together and have this rich history with one another and then just not be friends. .. I think it’s gonna be a priority for us to remain in each other’s lives.”

But not everyone is so sure that things will remain so friendly once the exes do start dating other people. In an interview with “Access,” fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent – who is also recently single after ending her engagement to Randall Emmett — weighed in on her co-stars’ situation.

“Right now neither of them are dating so it’s like very kosher and I’m like, ‘I wonder what it would be like if one of them did start dating…if it would be as chill,” Kent said.

She also revealed what type of guy she would like to see Maloney end up with.

“I would love to see [Katie with an alpha],” she said. “I can’t even picture that because Katie’s a boss b***… I would love to see her in that type of dynamic where she’s not the alpha anymore.”

