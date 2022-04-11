Is Katie Maloney Already Dating Following Her Split From Tom Schwartz?

In March 2022, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced that they had made the decision to end their marriage. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars shared the news on Instagram.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage,” Maloney’s Instagram post read, in part.

The confirmation came following weeks of speculation that Maloney and Schwartz had split. The two are still living together and are working on being friends while they figure out the next steps. On March 22, 2022, TMZ reported that Maloney had filed for divorce.

Since their split, Maloney and Schwartz have been spotted hanging out with friends — and each other — but have they moved on romantically? Maloney discussed this during the April 1, 2022, episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maloney Revealed She Hasn’t Gone Out on a Date With Anyone Since Her Split From Schwartz

Although Maloney is ready to move on from her marriage, she doesn’t seem to be in any kind of rush to start dating. She appears to be taking things one step at a time as she navigates being single for the first time since 2011.

On her April 1, 2022, podcast, Maloney had VPR co-star Raquel Leviss on as a guest. Leviss is fresh off a breakup as well, ending her engagement to James Kennedy in December 2021. The two women talked about life after longterm relationships and how they’ve been getting on since their respective splits.

“It’s a good time, I feel like, after a breakup to not say no,” Maloney said of life post-split. “It’s a great time to just start saying yes to things. I mean, I’m trying to say yes to things. I haven’t gone on any dates, but I’m saying yes to going out with friends and to dinner, and to just meet up with people,” Maloney said, adding that she’s in the “pursuit of happiness.”

Maloney Feels There’s a ‘Healing Process’ That Needs to Take Place

Maloney and Leviss went on to talk about one thing that Leviss judges people for, and the newly single star revealed that she’s judging her ex, James Kennedy, for moving on so quickly after their split. Kennedy started dating someone just four weeks after he and Leviss ended their engagement.

Maloney agreed that Kennedy’s new relationship was “quick.”

“Everyone moves at their own time, but, you know, I think there’s a healing process that should be happening,” Maloney said. “Especially when you were with someone and planning to get married,” she added.

The two women seemed to agree that since Leviss was the one to end things, Kennedy’s move is a bit more understandable. Though Leviss does feel that being single and dating around is a good thing — and Maloney agreed.

“Being alone is important,” Maloney said. “Doesn’t mean you can be alone and still enjoy the company of someone else,” she went on. “I have not been single in 12 years, so I’m a little scared. In a good way,” Maloney added.

