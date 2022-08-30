‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 May See an Unexpected Feud

Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” is already promising to bring the drama and the cast hasn’t even wrapped filming yet.

In May 2022, Bravo confirmed that the show would return for a 10th season after it spent several weeks in renewal limbo. According to Us Weekly, the cast started filming about two months later.

As many fans know, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding will be featured on the upcoming season. Bravo cameras were on-hand to capture some of the special moments had between the couple — and the cast who attended the nuptials in Cancun, Mexico, on August 23, 2022.

There was one cast member in particular who was in Mexico but did not attend Scheana and Brock’s wedding, and that was Katie Maloney. The bar star was spotted enjoying some girl time with Kristina Kelly, lounging poolside just days ahead of Brock and Scheana’s big day. However, her Instagram caption had several fans wondering if she was skipping the wedding.

“Vacay Mode #happyearlybirthdaykk #girlstrip,” Katie captioned a pic on Instagram on August 21, 2022. Now, Brock has now spoken out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brock Claims That Katie Was ‘Disinvited’ to His Wedding

Despite reports to the contrary, fans were correct in assuming that Katie wasn’t in attendance at Scheana and Brock’s wedding, despite traveling to Mexico.

The “PumpRulesBravo” Instagram page shared an article headline about Katie “screaming” at her ex-husband Tom Schwartz after he was spotted “heavily making out” with VPR co-star Raquel Leviss. Schwartz was a groomsman in the wedding.

“Katie wasn’t at the wedding though,” one fan commented on the post — and Brock responded.

“She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip,'” he wrote. Brock didn’t elaborate on what might have happened that got Katie “disinvited” or what else may have gone down, which has only made fans that much more curious.

The comments were shared via a screenshot on the “CommentsByBravo” Instagram page where Katie decided to weigh in.

“I’m enjoying all the untruths,” she wrote, adding the popcorn emoji.

Although the cast can’t reveal too much, this is all expected to play out on the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” which doesn’t yet have a premiere date. Fans are expecting the new season to kick off in the fall.

Fans Are Ready for Everything to Unfold on Season 10

Several people commented on the post shared by “CommentsByBravo” expressing their excitement for the new season.

“VPR I just can’t quit you,” one person wrote.

“Inject this season into my veins holy s***,” someone else added.

“I’m so glad vpr is not dead I was kinda worried after last season but this changes EVERYTHING. And shout out to these people for sharing their lives with us, they put themselves on the chopping block for our entertainment…” a third comment read.

“I’ll take this season straight up and to the veins please,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“I skipped last season cause it was a snooze fest but I am HYPEEEE for this new season,” added another.

