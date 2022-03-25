Katie Maloney’s Eyebrows Slammed by ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans

Katie Maloney is one of the most criticized “Vanderpump Rules” stars. From her hair cut to her overall style, fans of the show are often quick to share their opinions — positive or negative.

Maloney is an OG member of the popular Bravo reality television show. Over the past decade, fans have watched her through her highs and lows. In many ways, Maloney has grown into a different person as she has gotten older, and fans have been along for the ride.

Being a reality television star has also come with plenty of feedback, some of which is often completely unwanted. Maloney has been a topic of conversation on Reddit, where VPR fans tend to share their honest opinions about people — anonymously, of course.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of chatter about Maloney’s relationship, and there has been a great deal of speculation about her marriage to Tom Schwartz. She has since confirmed that she is ending her marriage. Additionally, some fans of the show have been criticizing Maloney’s eyebrows. Some feel Maloney’s eyebrows are more thick than she normally shapes them, and more dark, which led to a fresh thread being created.

Here’s what you need to know:

A VPR Fan Wrote That Maloney’s Eyebrows Look Like Are ‘Sharpied on’

Over the years, fans have envied Maloney’s eyebrows, which are often perfectly shaped. However, in some of her recent Instagram Stories, her eyebrows seem to be causing a stir. On March 15, 2022, one of Maloney’s Instagram posts was fodder for a Reddit thread, and fans did not hold back.

“I was curious enough to track down the filter she used on Instagram and test it on myself…it definitely changes the face to look more skinny but didn’t have much effect on my brows. So unfortunately hers are probably that sharpied-looking IRL,” one person commented on the thread.

“Yeah, I don’t like the Disney villain trend in eyebrows,” someone else added.

“Resembling Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka,” a third comment read.

“It looks so stupid,” a fourth person wrote.

“Im ready for thin brows to come back in. Enough sharpie brows,” another Redditor added.

Though Fans Don’t Love Maloney’s Eyebrows, Many Are Obsessed With Her Chic Haircut

While some “Vanderpump Rules” fans aren’t loving Maloney’s thicker eyebrows, many are praising her for her blunt haircut, which many feel really suits her.

On March 19, 2022, Maloney took to Instagram to share a selfie. She added a simple “hi” in the caption, and the comments section filled up with love and support from fans, who are giving Maloney positive feedback following her decision to end her marriage. Several people also commented on her look.

“The break up power cut has been revealed. She’s glorious,” one comment read.

“Love the hair, thinking of going short like this it looks so cool,” another person wrote.

“Love, love, love your hair,” a third Instagram user commented, adding three pink heart emoji.

“Hi! Your hair looks fab,” a fourth comment read.

“Single looks good on you Katie,” someone else wrote.

