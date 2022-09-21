SEE IT: Fans Are Obsessed With Katie Maloney’s ‘Glow Up’

Katie Maloney stepped out with her gal pals on September 10, 2022. The “Vanderpump Rules” star attended the Summer Spectacular Benefiting the Brent Shapiro Foundation in Beverly Hills alongside friends Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent, the latter of whom was honored at the event for her sobriety.

Maloney went through a breakup earlier this year, announcing her split from Tom Schwartz back in March.

“I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram on March 15, 2022.

The reality star has been spending time with friends and practicing self care as she heals from her divorce. Her decision to attend the Summer Spectacular appeared to be a good move and she looked like she had fun with her friends. She posed for photos on the red carpet before heading into the venue, and several people couldn’t help but notice how great she looked.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Thought Maloney Looked Great

Shortly after photos of the event started being posted online, fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on Maloney’s look.

She chose a black minidress complete with sheer black sleeves with a keyhole at the chest. She wore her short bob sleek and had on minimal makeup for an effortless yet chic look — and fans loved it.

“katie rn serving the best example that leaving a shitty dude makes you glo up,” one person wrote.

“She looks good,” someone else wrote, adding the fire emoji.

“Katie looks soooooo pretty…” read a third comment.

“JESUS CHRIST KATIE HAVE YOU ALWAYS BEEN THIS HOT?” another Redditor added.

“Katie has great legs,” a fifth social media user said.

“The glow up in Katie, she looks amazing,” echoed another.

VPR Fans Have Been Loving Maloney’s Confidence

Since her split from Schwartz, fans think that Maloney seems to have a confidence about her and she’s been carrying herself with her head high ever since. Many have commented on her Instagram posts showing their support and letting her know that they approve.

For example, during a recent trip to Mexico, Maloney shared a picture of herself and her friend Kristina Kelly lounging poolside in bathing suits. Fans flooded the comments section of Maloney’s post to praise her look.

“Revenge body on point! Yes Katie!” one person wrote.

“You look amazinggggg,” another comment read.

“Katie you look amazing!!! Wow,” a third Instagram user added.

Maloney has filmed the new season of “Vanderpump Rules” which is slated to air on Bravo in the coming months. The network has not yet revealed a premiere date.

