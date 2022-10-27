Katie Maloney Opens Up About How She’s Feeling Now

Katie Maloney has had a rollercoaster year in 2022 but she recently shared that she’s been “happy” in a short but sweet post on Instagram.

On October 19, the “Vanderpump Rules” star posted a series of three photos of one of her looks at BravoCon 2022, which she said was styled by Rima Vaidila. For the second day of BravoCon, Maloney wore a Kimia Arya silk lace turtleneck top paired with a blue miniskirt from Australian brand That’s So Fetch. Two of the three photos showed Maloney posing on the red carpet at BravoCon while the third was a shot of the VPR star smiling widely from her seat on one of the event’s panels.

“I’ve just been happy,” Maloney captioned the post with a blushing smiling face. Her fellow Bravolebrities were all about the post as Kristen Doute commented, “there. she. is.” Lindsay Hubbard said she wasn’t only happy but also “pretty.” Stassi Schroeder added, “And gorge 😍😍😍.” Mercedes Javid from “Shahs of Sunset” fame wrote, “HAPPY GIRL.”

Katie Maloney Separated From Her Husband Tom Schwartz Earlier in 2022 But She Recently Revealed That She’s Been Dating a Younger Man

Maloney’s post about feeling happy came just after an interview between the VPR star and Page Six in which she confessed that she’d started dating again. Maloney and her partner of 12 years, Tom Schwartz, announced that they were splitting up in March 2022 and their divorce was finalized the week before BravoCon launched. While the two shared their intentions of remaining amicable, there had been reports in August 2022 that Maloney was unhappy that Schwartz had hooked up with another “Vanderpump Rules” co-star.

Maloney hinted that she’d dipped her feet back into the dating pool in an Instagram Story where she replied a simple yes to a question about whether she was dating. On October 17, she told Page Six that she’s been seeing a much younger man. She said she’s been “hanging with” a guy who’s 25 and described their time together as “fun.”

“Single girl Katie is having a good time,” she confessed. Just a few days later, Us Weekly reported that Maloney was talking about Satchel Clendenin and the actor had actually met some of Maloney’s friends and VPR co-stars already. Clendenin is a Los Angeles resident who appears to be pursuing acting and photography.

Fans Flooded the Comments of Katie Maloney’s Instagram Post With Praise for the VPR Star, Telling Her That Happiness Looked ‘Amazing’ on Her

Maloney’s fellow Bravo stars weren’t the only ones who thought the VPR star was looking incredible as her comments were filled with reactions from fans who said she was “glowing.” One commenter shared, “Your happiness is GLOWING on you, you truly look amazing.”

Many told her that happiness was a good look on her while others commented on her “revenge body.” Someone else said Maloney was having a “glow up” while others said she “deserves to be happy.”

