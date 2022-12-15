Katie Maloney Addresses Her Issues with Raquel Leviss

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney and her ex-husband Tom Schwartz divorced in October 2022 after months of separation. According to Daily Mail, Schwartz and his co-star Raquel Leviss confirmed they kissed while attending Scheana Shay’s August 2022 nuptials. While speaking to the publication, Schwartz clarified Leviss is not his girlfriend.

During a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me,” Katie and her mother, Teri Maloney, revealed they were unhappy with Leviss.

Katie Maloney Spoke About Raquel Leviss on Her Podcast

While recording the “You’re Gonna Love Me” episode, Katie read a fan’s question who asked if her mother likes Leviss. Teri responded that she was once fond of the model.

“Do you really want me to answer that? Should I before the show airs — a short answer is not anymore. But let me elaborate… Sorry, but there’s a reason for not anymore and it’s not because of just the short, quick answer that everyone thinks,” said the mother of two.

She also encouraged “Vanderpump Rules” viewers to watch the show’s upcoming tenth season to get a better understanding of why Katie has issues with Leviss. The 35-year-old agreed that fans have misunderstood her feud with her co-star. She suggested she had other reasons for disliking Leviss besides her decision to kiss her ex-husband.

“I have a lot of reasons not anymore either… It has nothing to do with like what you are seeing on Instagram either, right now. That stuff is easy, this stuff is nothing — the reasons are you are going to have to tune in next season… And it’s nothing you’ve seen or heard. So tune in next season, okay,” said Katie.

Katie Maloney Discussed Her Relationship with Tom Schwartz in December 2022

During a December 2022 episode of the “Viall Files” podcast, hosted by former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall, Katie spoke about her relationship with Schwartz. She explained she initially attempted to be friends with her ex-husband. She then suggested she has had difficulty maintaining a good relationship.

“I feel like there has been a lot of disrespect,” explained Katie.

She also shared she was unable to comment on Schwartz’s kiss with Leviss as it will be addressed in the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I don’t want to spoil it yeah, I think there’s a lot of theories about what went down and how it went down and what exactly happened,” said the Bravo personality. “And my – what people think about me and my thought and opinions on it and whether or not I should have thoughts and opinions on it. But it’s just how everything kind of played out that just felt really gross to me.”

Katie also noted she does not take issue with her castmates who have decided to continue their friendship with Leviss.

“For me, like respect is like the most important thing so as long as your friendship with her doesn’t really affect our friendship like if you are able to have respect for me and I feel like our friendship isn’t really being impacted by your relationship with someone then be friends with who you want,” said the 35-year-old.

