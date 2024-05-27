VPR Star Criticizes Katie Maloney’s Behavior Toward Jo Wenberg

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval did not appreciate how his castmate, Katie Maloney, behaved toward her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz‘s former friend, Jo Wenberg.

During the May 21 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” alongside Schwartz, Sandoval stated that he did not believe Maloney’s “level of anger towards” Wenberg, who appeared in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, was justified.

“I think Katie’s level of anger is rarely ever on par with the action … She, like, openly talks about how she enjoys watching people suffer and stuff,” said Sandoval. “That is the very definition of evil.”

Schwartz interjected while he does not believe his ex-wife “enjoys people suffering,” he thinks “she will pray on people’s downfalls.”

“She’s probably one of the more vindictive people I have ever met in my life. For sure,” continued Schwartz.

Sandoval then stated he believed Maloney had an issue with Wenberg because she had a sexual relationship with Schwartz following their 2022 divorce.

“If Schwartz moves on to anybody and she can have some sort an issue, whether it’s a friend of a friend, or whoever, she’s going to use that as leverage. Because she doesn’t want to see Schwartz with anybody,” said Sandoval.

Schwartz stated, however, that Maloney disliked Wenberg before they had a sexual relationship.

Katie Maloney Shared Her Feelings About Jo Wenberg

In the same “Vanderpump Rules After Show” episode, Maloney explained why she disliked Wenberg. She stated she did not appreciate how the hairstylist ended her friendship with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute. According to Maloney, Wenberg ceased contact with Doute after she began staying at Schwartz’s apartment in 2022.

Maloney also stated she did not care if Wenberg and Schwartz had a sexual relationship.

Jo Wenberg Reacted to Katie Maloney’s Comments

During the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion, filmed in March 2024, Maloney stated she did not know the true nature of Schwartz and Wenberg’s dynamic. She criticized how Schwartz treated Wenberg. Maloney also said she believed Schwartz had given Wenberg false hope that he wanted to be in a relationship with her.

Wenberg stated that she was surprised by Maloney’s comments because the Something About Her co-owner had previously been unkind to her. The hairstylist also broke down in tears after she was reminded that Maloney called her “a rat girl,” “a psycho,” and someone who no ones likes.

Wenberg discussed Maloney’s comments during a May 2024 interview on former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss’ podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue.” Wenberg suggested she did not forgive Maloney.

“It’s a little bit too late,” said Wenberg.

Tom Schwartz Stated That He Had Valid Reasons For Ending His Friendship With Jo Wenberg

During a May 2024 interview on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Schwartz discussed ending his friendship with Wenberg. According to Schwartz, he pulled away from Wenberg because she lied about his behavior.

“One of the biggest things is that I found out that she makes up — in my experience, she’s a compulsive liar,” said Schwartz.

He stated that Wenberg made “really dangerous accusations” about him when speaking to several of his family members.

“Jo is not a bad person. She’s not malicious. But some of the things I found out she told my family behind my back, really [expletive] pissed me off,” said Schwartz.