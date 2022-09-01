Katie Maloney Reacts to Lala Kent Post About ‘Repercussions’

Bravo star Lala Kent posted a strong message on her Instagram on August 29, sharing a clip of a confessional from “Vanderpump Rules” with a clear perspective on relationships.

Kent, who split from her ex-fiance Randall Emmett in October 2021, shared a video of herself on VPR saying, “There are repercussions when you fuck up. You don’t get to come in my bed and sleep next to all this, are you crazy? Get the f*** out of here.” She added the video with the caption, “A reminder to check ‘em and chuck ‘em.”

Here is the post:

Kent’s post got reactions from several Bravo stars, most notably her VPR co-star Katie Maloney, who wrote, “Dats right.” RHOM star Larsa Pippen commented, “Facts.” Sonja Morgan wrote, “Exactly.” RHONY star Leah McSweeney posted a series of fire emojis.

There Were Several Reports That Maloney Yelled at Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss After They ‘Made Out’

Maloney’s comment on Kent’s Instagram post came amid reports that she “went off” on her estranged husband Tom Schwartz after she spotted him making out with their VPR co-star Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

“Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved,” a source told Us Weekly. “They made out.”

Maloney and Schwartz announced their split in March 2022 after a 12-year relationship but were adamant at the time that they wanted to remain friends. Since then, they’ve posted photos and videos of their hangouts, including a final dinner at their shared home before it was sold. However, the apparent hookup between Schwartz and Leviss may well cause issues moving foward.

“She’s just annoyed because he decided to hook up with a girl in their circle of friends,” a source told Page Six. After Maloney’s return from Mexico, she posted a video of herself with Kristen Doute doing some sort of ceremony captioned, “Hex on an ex or conjuring new boyfriends?” The two women were sitting in a room surrounded by candles and tarot cards.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Is Currently Filming Now

Fans will have to wait for season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” to air to get all the details on the drama as it is currently filming. The Bravo show was renewed for a 10th season in May 2022 and filming began a couple of months later.

The show is already promising a lot of drama, in addition to the Schwartz and Leviss hookup. Fans noticed that Maloney was in Mexico during Shay and Davies’ wedding but did not attend and Davies later claimed that the VPR star was “disinvited.” He commented on an Instagram post about the drama between Maloney, her ex and her co-star Leviss and wrote, “She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip.'”

Maloney then clapped back, “I’m enjoying all the untruths,” along with a popcorn emoji. According to Page Six, a source reported that Maloney was “blaming” Shay for the hookup between Leviss and Schwartz and that might explain her absence at the wedding.

