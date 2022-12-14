‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Says She Is ‘Miserable Right Now’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney announced she was divorcing her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, in March 2022. During a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me,” alongside her mother Teri Maloney, Katie revealed she has been having difficulty this holiday season.

Katie Maloney Revealed She Has Been ‘Miserable Right Now’

While recording the “You’re Gonna Love Me” episode, Katie read a comment from a fan who inquired if her mother believes the “Vanderpump Rules” star “seems happier” following her divorce. Teri replied that her daughter appears to be struggling at times.

“Okay, honest, I do and I don’t. Okay, honest is — a lot of times I talk to you and you are like happy and things are going great, but honestly, you are having a hard time still,” said Teri.

She clarified that she believed her daughter “would be a lot happier” if not for external circumstances.

“If I can be honest, it’s like you’re not as happy as I want you to be. Let’s put it that way,” stated Katie’s mother.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star chimed in that she is “miserable right now.” She explained she knew she would have complicated feelings around the holidays.

“I knew when this time was going to come up, I was going to be hating life. And I am,” said the Bravo personality.

She went on to say that the situation has been “a lot to deal with.”

“There’s a lot of punk a**** that I have to deal with along the way that I’m just not really in to. It’s a lot that I don’t ask for. But you know, I’m just trying to make the best of it,” said the 35-year-old.

Katie Maloney Discussed Her Feelings About Her Breakup in December 2022

While recording a December 2022 episode of the “Viall Files” podcast, Katie shared that she was “dreading the holidays” following her divorce from Schwartz.

“I knew it was going to be rough. I was trying to be optimistic but you know, post-divorce in this first year, there’s been a lot of firsts that just sting,” said Katie.

She explained she had celebrated the holiday season alongside Schwartz since they began dating in 2011.

“For 12 years, I celebrated with Tom, he was my family, he was part of my life and so I knew it was going to be very different,” said Katie.

The Bravo star then shared she was upset when she came across Christmas ornaments purchased when she and Schwartz were newlyweds.

“There were ornaments that were like first Christmas like a little bride and groom characters and like after we got our house that Christmas ornament and then ornaments with our dogs that say the Schwartzs with like our names on it and I was like this blows,” said Katie. “So just been trying to unpack those feelings. This year has just been trying to unpack a lot of complicated feelings and just push through and you know, process and heal from it but you know, every time I get over one hump then I am met with another mountain.”

