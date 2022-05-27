Katie Maloney Reveals Where She’s Moving To

Katie Maloney opened up about her plan to finally stop living with her ex, Tom Schwartz.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars announced their split in March 2022, but they have been living together in their Valley Village, California home ever since. Maloney and Schwartz purchased their home in 2019 for $1.925 million.

According to Dirt.com, the modern farmhouse-style home boasts 4 bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms and is located just a couple of miles from houses owned by pals Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

In a new interview, Maloney dished on her moving timeline and what she is looking forward to as a single woman after a more than 10-year relationship with the TomTom partner.

Katie Maloney Revealed She is ‘Downsizing’

In May 2022, Maloney rook to her Instagram story to share photos of moving boxes as she packed up her belongings to prepare for a move. “Almost have the whole downstairs packed up!” she captioned an Instagram story on May 18.

On the May 25, 2022 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Maloney confirmed that the move out of spacious Valley Village home is imminent.

“We’re in the process of literally in the next two weeks moving, which is crazy because there’s so much to do still,” she said of her and Schwartz. “So yeah, we’re selling our house and then I’m going to move into an apartment. Downsizing. Which is great because I don’t want to have to make like any big commitments, like buy a new house.”

Maloney said she is looking forward to having a place of her own.

“Yeah so I just want to have like a little space that’s mine and then take some time to figure out where I want to be long term,” she revealed. “Do I want to go to the beach, do I want to go to the east side?”

“I’m so okay with like taking that time to figure out what’s the vibe for Katie long-term,” she added. “And just kind of reclaiming my identity and who I am. Because regardless of how independent and how individual you are, when you’ve been with someone for so long, you do lose that a little bit. So doing out the things I really like, I really enjoy, what I don’t like, but more focus on the positive and what I like and what I want and what I like to do, and just saying yes and being happy.”

Katie Maloney Previously Explained Her Unique Living Arrangement With Tom Schwartz’

After Maloney and Schwartz announced their split, some fans were confused by the fact that they were still living together. On an episode of the “You’re Gonna Love me” podcast, the former SUR waitress explained their unusual living arrangement with the man she is in the process of divorcing.

“This living situation is not going to be forever,” Maloney explained. “We are trying to finish the repairs on our home and then we plan on listing our home, selling it and finding our own places to live. Obviously we don’t sleep in the same room — we are kind of like roommates. We are hanging out and our friendship is intact.”

Maloney also predicted that her amicable relationship with Schwartz “will stay this way” even after they sell their house and move to separate places.

