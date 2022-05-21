Vanderpump Rules Star Katie Maloney Makes a Major Move

Katie Maloney is packed up and ready to go. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who announced her split from her husband Tom Schwartz in March 2022, is getting ready to move out of the Valley Village, California home they share.

Maloney and Schwartz have been living together in the two months since announcing their split. During a recent episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, the former SURVer addressed the unique living arrangement. “This living situation is not going to be forever,” she explained. “We are trying to finish the repairs on our home and then we plan on listing our home, selling it, and finding our own places to live.”

“Obviously we don’t sleep in the same room — we are kind of like roommates,” Maloney added. “We are hanging out and our friendship is intact.”

Maloney said she felt “fortunate” to have such an amicable breakup and believes “it will stay this way” even after she and Schwartz sell their house and move to separate residences.

Fans Reacted as Katie Maloney Packed Up the House

According to BravoTV.com, in April, Maloney told fans, “I don’t have a [new] place to live just yet.” But that appears to have now changed. In May 2022, Maloney rook to her Instagram story to share photos as she packed up her belongings to prepare for a move. Maloney posted several pics of stacks of moving boxes throughout the lower level of her house.

“Almost have the whole downstairs packed up!” she captioned an Instagram story on May 18.

Maloney has not revealed where she is moving – or if Schwartz is also moving out — but she has purchased a “gorgeous, amazing couch” for her new digs.

The moving box photos were posted days after Maloney shared a video of Schwartz lounging in their hot tub for a final time. “Well, that’s probably the last time I’ll ever be in here. I’ll have to get a new hot tub,” the TomTom partner said in the clip uploaded to Maloney’s IG stories.

Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Could Make a Nice Profit on Their Home

Maloney and Schwartz purchased their home in 2019 for $1.925 million. According to Dirt.com, the Valley Village modern farmhouse-style home is 3,442 square feet, with 4 bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. The house is located just a couple of miles from houses owned by pals Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

The home features wide plank hardwood floors throughout, an open kitchen with a marble-topped breakfast island, and built-ins in the living room. The backyard features a swimming pool and spa.

In a thread posted to Reddit, fans speculated on the former couple’s potential house sale. One commenter noted that similar houses built in the same timeframe in the Valley Village neighborhood are selling for more than $3 million.

Others noted that the “Vanderpump Rules” stars may not make much of a profit if they took out home equity loans. And other commenters wondered where Schwartz will live.

“So who’s Schwartz gonna live with? Can anyone actually imagine a world where Tom Schwartz lives by and takes care of himself? “ one commenter cracked.

“I take bets now that he will NOT live alone,” another wrote. “I can’t see him paying bills or mowing a yard. I barely see him in his own apartment. I love Schwartz but I know his type. He needs someone to take care of him.”

Others suggested that Maloney should just keep the house and rent out the spare bedrooms. But another pointed out that Maloney had said the house will definitely be sold and noted that the exes probably don’t want to still be living in the house once it’s put on the market and showings are booked.

